First Run Of Entries Revealed For 34th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

With the first 101 entries confirmed, and we're not talking Dalmatians, the entry list for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has been released. Taking place January 13-18 atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. eight of the entries received thus far are still in search of a driver while 24 are among those who have made the cut.

Among the entered is 2019 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Champion, Brad Sweet, who will be wheeling a Rusty Kunz-RMS mount, has an average finish of seventh among his five A-Feature starts with a best finish of third in 2013.

Keeping in theme with the World of Outlaws, the first entries received for the 2020 event came from World Racing Group Director of Broadcast, Brian Dunlap, who will field a pair of cars with World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series Director, Casey Shuman, who has five A-Feature starts, and Washington's Gary Taylor, who has made the show on three occasions.

In terms of who has the most impressive Chili Bowl resume' of those entered so far, that honor goes to Dave Darland who has 15 A-Feature starts, two podiums, five top-five, and eighth top-ten finishes since 1998.

While the list of drivers who have made the cut always reads like a list of current and future Hall of Fame drivers, there are currently 15 on the list taking their first crack at the "Mecca of Midgets".

Continuing the trend of attracting talent from nearly every discipline, Australia's James Davison is among the list of Chili Bowl Rookies. From Formula Ford, Rolex Sports Car Series, Indy Car, and some starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the 33-year old racing veteran will be Hayward Motorsports mount for his first shot at the Golden Driller.

With the number of drivers entered expected to swell rapidly as teams wrap up this week's 79th annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at California's Ventura Raceway, the deadline for the discounted early entry fee of $150 is Friday, December 13. After that, the prices per entry goes to $200. The entry blank is online at http://www.chilibowl.com an can be returned by mail to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517.

Teams can also enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Entry forms must include a current W9 form which can be downloaded at https://www.irs.gov/pub/ irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Rolling in from 80 municipalities across 23 states and three countries, the list of entries so far is as follows:

Car # - Driver (Hometown, State)

0G-TBA

0K-Don O'Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, IN)

00S-Randy Sterling (Morrisdale, PA)

1G-Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

1R-Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

2B-Tyler Hewitt (Noblesville, IN)

2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2C-Seth Carlson (Stafford, CT)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, OK)

2G-TBA

2L-Landon Simon (Avon, IN)

2N-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

2ND-Dave Darland (Lincoln, IN)

2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, KS)

4M-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

5H-Jack Hawley (Menifee, CA)

5TBA-TBA

5TBA-TBA

5K-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

07W-Mitchel Moles (Fresno, CA)

7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

7J-Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

7M-Brody Roa (Bueno Park, CA)

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7T-TBA

7X-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8B-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

8K-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, TX)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9H-Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK)

9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

11-Cale Conley (Vienna, WV)

11A-Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO)

11E-Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA)

11F-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

11P-Laydon Pearson (New Castle, OK)

11T-Larry Petersen (Wahiawa, HI)

13G-James Davison (Melbourne, VIC)

14E-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

14F-Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow, OK)

14TBA-TBA

14X-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

17B-Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

17T-TBA

17W-Shane Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

19-Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

19B-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

22C-Charlie Crumpton (Bixby, OK)

22S-Sean McClelland (Owasso, OK)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

28-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

28Q-Sean Quinn (Clovis, CA)

32-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

32D-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

32T-Trey Marcham (New Castle, OK)

35X-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

41-Oliver Akard (Ft. Myers, FL)

46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

46X-Jeffrey Champagne (Westfield, MA)

47-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

47X-Danny Stratton (Reading, PA)

49-Scott Kreutter (Alden, NY)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

51-Curtis Jones (Sand Springs, OK)

51X-Joe Walker (Grandview, MO)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

56D-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

57W-Dustin Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

63-Michael Pickens (Auckland, )

68B-Blain Peterson (Essex, IA)

72-Eric Fenton (Jenks, OK)

72C-Chris Tarrant (Rockwall, TX)

72X-Jeff Wheeler (Rockwall, TX)

75-Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA)

75X-Mike Griffiths (Melbourne, VIC)

77-Colby Copeland (Roseville, CA)

77W-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

80-Joe Spillman (Austin, TX)

81-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

83-Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA)

84M-Alex DeCamp (Locust Grove, OK)

85-Matt Moore (Edmond, OK)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

92-Josh Most (Red Oak, IA)

93-TBA

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

97W-Kaidon Brown (Sydney, NSW)

97X-Austin O'Dell (Rochester, IN)

98-Ryan Padgett (Anadarko, OK)

99K-Robert Carson (Concord, CA)

117-Jack Dover (Springfield, NE)

155-Ryan Truitt (Dewey, OK)

321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, MO)

Complete entry information with owners, chassis, engine, and sponsors can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com

All cars competing in the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All car numbers and letter combinations must be legible from the scorer's stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

Reserved Seats for Monday and Tuesday's Qualifying Nights are still available by calling (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CT). Seats are $54 per day with plenty of options still available.

There are some tickets still available for the full week, but there are no pairs. They are scattered throughout the turns three and four grandstands. Remaining seats are sold in four, five, or six-day packages.

Four-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) is $227*.

Five-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) is $282*.

Six-Day (Monday-Saturday) is $337*

*Plus Tax (8.517%) and Shipping ($7-$10 depending on the number of seats purchased).

A reminder that if you didn't get reserved seat tickets, you can still go to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. These passes never sell out.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com

Quick Notes:

What: 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 13-18, 2020

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Fan Fest: Sunday, January 12, 2020 - Free to the Public

1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. - Chili Bowl Trade Show

1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. - Interviews, Autographs, and more.

5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. - Blake Turner Band in concert

Entry Information:



Late Entry ($200): December 14, 2019 - January 17, 2020

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

General Admission/Pit Pass Pricing

Monday-Friday: $45/day

Saturday: $60

General Admission/Pit Passes are sold at the event and never sell out

Chili Bowl Online:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year - Driver (Owner)

2019 - Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 - Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 - Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 - Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 - Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 - Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 - Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 - Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 - Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 - Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 - Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 - Tracy Hines (Wilke - Pak)

2004 - Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 - Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 - Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 - Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 - Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 - Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 - Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 - Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 - Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 - Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 - Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 - Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 - Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 - Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 - John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 - Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 - Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 - Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Chili Bowl PR