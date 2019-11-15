Indian Motorcycle offers riders a chance to Venture out with it's Challenger

15 Nov 2019
As you probably heard, Indian Motorcycle recently disrupted the motorcycle industry with the announcement of its all-new Challenger – a class-leading, liquid-cooled, fixed-fairing American bagger.

 

Now test ride demos are all well and good. But you’re not going to get a sense of what a bike like the Challenger can do – a bike made for long-distance, sport touring type of applications – by taking it out for a couple miles around the local dealership. To that point, Indian is offering one lucky rider the chance at the ultimate Challenger test ride – an all-expense paid trip for two to ride Indian Challengers on one of the five greatest touring routes in America.  

 

Riders can enter the “Challenge Everything Giveaway” by visiting: 

https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/sweepstakes/challenger-giveaway/

 

 The scenic ride routes, include:

  • Cherohala Skyway - TN and NC
  • North Cascades Scenic Byway - WA
  • Twisted Sisters – TX
  • Pacific Coast Scenic Byway – CA
  • Pig Trail Scenic Byway – AR

 

The raffle is open now and will conclude on Friday, January 31, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

