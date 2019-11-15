Indian Motorcycle offers riders a chance to Venture out with it's Challenger

As you probably heard, Indian Motorcycle recently disrupted the motorcycle industry with the announcement of its all-new Challenger – a class-leading, liquid-cooled, fixed-fairing American bagger.

Now test ride demos are all well and good. But you’re not going to get a sense of what a bike like the Challenger can do – a bike made for long-distance, sport touring type of applications – by taking it out for a couple miles around the local dealership. To that point, Indian is offering one lucky rider the chance at the ultimate Challenger test ride – an all-expense paid trip for two to ride Indian Challengers on one of the five greatest touring routes in America.

Riders can enter the “Challenge Everything Giveaway” by visiting:

https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/sweepstakes/challenger-giveaway/

The scenic ride routes, include:

Cherohala Skyway - TN and NC

North Cascades Scenic Byway - WA

Twisted Sisters – TX

Pacific Coast Scenic Byway – CA

Pig Trail Scenic Byway – AR

The raffle is open now and will conclude on Friday, January 31, at 11:59 p.m. PT.