Faulk & Dentures Today Hope To Be All Smiles After Myrtle Beach 400

Michael Faulk is dusting off his driving suit to compete in one of late model stock car racing’s biggest events this weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Faulk, with support from Dentures Today, will spearhead Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Myrtle Beach 400 program this weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway behind the wheel of the No. 5 late model stock car.

“I don’t get behind the wheel very often anymore, but thanks to the support of Dentures Today I’m ready to go this weekend at Myrtle Beach,” Faulk said. “Dentures Today is a great company and they really wanted to reach the grassroots market and what better place to do that than Myrtle Beach Speedway.”

www.denturestoday.com. Dentures Today is the world’s first and only on-demand denture replacement club. Using the latest in digital technology, the Dentures Today team of dental experts has pioneered a proactive way to reduce the hassle of denture replacement. The time, stress and cost of replacing lost, damaged or dirty dentures can be extensive and compromise a denture wearers health and dignity. The club’s simple mission is to ensure you have immediate access to your teeth for any reason - anytime, anywhere. For more information about Dentures Today, visit

As part of the partnership with Lee Faulk Racing and Development, the Dentures Today race car and Faulk were on hand for the NASCAR race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Fans were able to check out the Dentures Today race car, meet Faulk and learn more about Dentures Today.

“Dentures Today really understand what the consumers need,” Faulk explained. “They’ve really identified a hole in the marketplace and there are so many people that can utilize a service like this. I can’t wait to jump behind the wheel of the Dentures Today race car and chase the checkered flag this weekend at Myrtle Beach.”

Faulk, who raced in the 250-lap main event at Myrtle Beach Speedway last November, believes Saturday’s race will come down to who takes care of their equipment best throughout the main event.

“Everyone knows how rough the track is on tires, but saving tires isn’t the only thing you need to do at Myrtle Beach,” Faulk said of the abrasive Myrtle Beach Speedway surface. “You can’t fall too far back in the pack when you save your tires and you also have to keep your car out of trouble.

“With so many cars entered, there is sure to be mayhem at some point. Staying out of that will be imperative. Our goal is to be there at the end in the Dentures Today car so we can try and pick up the trophy.”