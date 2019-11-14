Ryan Rackley Ready For Return To Myrtle Beach

Ryan Rackley, fresh off his first victory in a stock car last month, will carry that momentum into Myrtle Beach 400 weekend at Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Rackley will again compete for Lee Faulk Racing and Development in the PRA Tours Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro division 100-lap race, the same series he scored his first win with at Hickory Motor Speedway last month.

“I’m excited, I like the bigger tracks so I have more time to think and set up the corner,” Rackley said. “The win at Hickory has really helped my confidence, and I’m just going to treat it like a normal race and race everyone with respect and hopefully get it in return.”

This won’t be Rackley’s first time at Myrtle Beach. Last year he competed in the Challenger division race, which served as his debut in a limited late model, earning a third-place finish. This year he returns to Myrtle Beach with a season’s worth of experience and the knowledge that he can win in a late model.

“I think I’ll be better because I have seat time and I have gotten better at saving tires,” the 14-year-old Rackley said. “Last year I was new and not sure what to expect, but now that I’ve had a year to learn I think it’ll be a lot different. Plus I have a win now, which really helps with my confidence levels.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk, who will be racing later in the day while also serving as Rackley’s crew chief, echoed his driver’s confidence.

“Ryan’s learned a lot since last year at Myrtle Beach,” Faulk said. “He now understands the nuances of racing a stock car a lot better and he has the confidence to go with it. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s standing in victory lane at the end of the race on Sunday.”

Action begins at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 14 with open practice from 1 to 5:30 p.m. EST. Another round of rotating practice is set for 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. PRA Tours Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro division competitors will take tot he track for qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at approximately 1:45 p.m., with the 100-lap Pro division race scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m.