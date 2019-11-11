IMSA Statement on Passing of Driver Dr. Tim George

10 Nov 2019
IMSA Statement on Passing of Driver Dr. Tim George
The following is a statement from the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) following the passing of driver Dr. Tim George earlier today. 
 
“The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today. He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock. At this difficult time we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”
