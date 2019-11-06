Brody Roa ready for 24th Oval Nationals

Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa, the current point leader in the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series championship standings, will be in action this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 7th, 8th and 9th in the 24th annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction. The three-night race will take place at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

Roa, 28, will be in the Dwight Cheney #42 for the event and will carry a 10-point lead in the Southwest Series heading into Thursday night’s opening race. Each night will pay full and separate points for the Southwest, USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Series.

In addition to his lofty position in the Southwest Series, the veteran driver comes into the weekend third in the USAC/CRA standings. He is only 44-points out of second and 99-points out of the CRA lead. As well as this weekend’s races, Roa and the other drivers will be able to garner points over two nights at the 52nd Annual Western World Championships at the Arizona Speedway on November 15th and 16th.

Two years ago at the Oval Nationals, Roa scored the biggest win of his career. That was when he bested the field in the Friday night preliminary of the three-day race.

“That was definitely the biggest win of my career,” he said on Wednesday morning. “The only thing bigger would be a win in this Saturday’s finale. It is such a big race and it is very hard to win at the Oval Nationals as it matches the best drivers in the Midwest against the best drivers here in the West. Everybody is on their game for this one.”

In six nights of racing at the past two Oval Nationals, “The Pride of Garden Grove” has only finished out of the top 10 one time. That came last year when he was hit from behind and flipped during the Friday night portion of the show. He ended up with a frustrating 25th place finish that night. Besides that, he has the aforementioned win, third, sixth, seventh and ninth-place finishes in the other five races.

Through his first 36-starts in 410 sprint car racing this year, Roa has four-wins, four runner up finishes and four third-place outings. He has 19-top five finishes and 24-top 10’s.

