Blake Sasser Signs With McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing is excited to announce the signing of 16-year-old Blake Sasser.

Tonya McCallister and her team at McCallister Precision Marketing will work with Sasser, who recently began his career in Legends car competition, as he begins his career in motorsports.

“I am very excited to be signing with McCallister Precision Marketing,” said Sasser. “I feel like there is a lot of potential in this partnership and I hope it can lead to great things. I’m looking forward to every element of it.”

Sasser is fairly new to racing, having made a handful of Legends car starts earlier this year. In his brief amount of time behind the wheel, Sasser has raced a Legends car at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Anderson Motor Speedway.

In his first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year, Sasser qualified first but was forced to start the race from the rear of the field. He marched back through the field to earn a podium result with a third-place finish.

“Myself and my family don’t have a racing background and we’re new to the motorsports arena, so I’m very excited to have someone like Tonya McCallister and her team to help guide my family and I in this journey,” Sasser said.

Sasser, who drives for AK Performance owners Kendall Sellers and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series racer Austin Hill, plans to compete in the 10-race Winter Heat Series for Legends cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway before running a full schedule of events in the Semi-Pro division next season.

“Blake is a great addition to our MPM Marketing family,” said McCallister Precision Marketing owner Tonya McCallister. “I met him earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway and was immediately impressed not only with how he races, but how he carried himself outside of the race car. I’m excited to work with him as he begins his adventure in motorsports.”