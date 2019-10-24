Sizable Increase in Ratings for ARCA Menards Series Finale at Kansas Speedway on FS1

A rising star battling a seasoned veteran down to the last race for the ARCA Menards Series championship resulted in unprecedented content consumption of the 2019 season finale from Kansas Speedway on Friday night.

The ARCA Kansas 150 on FS1 averaged 420,000 viewers, representing a sizable increase year over year for the same day delayed airing, as 18-year-old Christian Eckes won the race and edged teammate Michael Self for the title. The race also had 13,600 live streams as the series streamed on NASCAR.com for the first time and received extensive coverage through ARCA and NASCAR social and digital channels. Video of the final lap of Eckes’ victory has garnered more than 19,000 views on Twitter via @ARCA_Racing.

Friday night’s race followed ALCS Game 5 on FS1 due to a last-minute programming conflict on FS2.

“What a great way to close out our 2019 season,” said Mark Gundrum, ARCA vice president of corporate partnerships. “Mother Nature threw MLB a curve ball and everyone at FOX Sports and NASCAR did what they could to hit it out of the park. We had a great championship battle decided in an exciting race that went down to the wire.

“Our partners at FOX Sports did a great job throughout their part of the 2019 broadcast schedule and we look forward to kicking off 2020 with them at Daytona next February.”

FOX Sports will again broadcast ARCA Menards Series races in 2020, continuing a relationship that dates to 1997. MAVTV will enter its fourth consecutive season of broadcasting ARCA Menards Series races next season, while NBC Sports will air coverage of the ARCA Menards Series East and West. The complete television schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

AMS PR