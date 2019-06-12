Katech Drivers Outperform the Field at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

The Katech-powered team of BC Race Cars finished on top of both TA2 races at the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in Detroit on June 1-2, 2019. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear featured two races, including the TA2 Muscle Car Challenge on the Streets of Detroit on Saturday, and the Motor City Dash on Sunday. Katech drivers Misha Goikhberg and Tony Ave finished first and second at the Muscle Car Challenge, respectively, while Ave took the top spot on Sunday, which was the 100th Trans Am Race of his career.
The finish at Muscle Car Challenge was BC Race Cars first ever one-two finish. The race featured four different leaders in the 36-lap race, with Goikhberg beating teammate Ave and the third-place driver by just over three seconds. In the Motor City Dash, Ave took the lead on the final lap of the race, holding on for his 19th career win and first in Detroit.
“In a crowded field of excellent TA2 drivers, it was amazing to see two Katech drivers dominate the rest of the field,” said Kevin Pranger, director of motorsports with Katech. “We couldn’t be happier for Misha and Tony and our championship partner BC Race Cars. Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make it a successful weekend, and a special shout out to Tony for winning his first Detroit Grand Prix in his 100th TA2 race. It definitely was a storybook finish.”
“BC has been in the hunt all season long,” said Beau Bradley, Master Engine Builder and Trans-Am Project Manager for Katech. “They’ve been consistently fast with three different drivers, so it was only a matter of time before they got a win. Going into a long break in the schedule and the second half of the season with a pair of wins is huge. All of our teams have several weeks before Indy to find more speed and come out swinging for the second half. I look for lots of success from all of our Katech-powered teams for the rest of the championship schedule.”
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli continues August 1-4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.
Katech Drivers Outperform the Field at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
