MAVTV Set To Bring World Class Racing Content Into More Homes Than Ever Before This Summer

MAVTV, the United States’ only cable television network dedicated exclusively to motorsports, continues to expand on its ever-growing presence across the broadcast landscape. Thanks to longstanding core partnerships with globally recognized racing series like the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before entering the popular summer racing season. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.

“Motorsports fans are arguably the most passionate and dedicated audiences of any competitive sport. MAVTV is here to serve that loyal fan base by offering them the most dynamic collection of programming anywhere in the U.S.,” said Jason Patison, MAVTV Programming Director. “What makes motorsports so unique is how incredibly diverse it is, whether its two wheels or four, on road or off, with fenders or without. For well over a decade we’ve been committed to showcasing the best the racing world has to offer, and we’ve built the most complex motorsports network available to consumers in the country. We now boast the widest reach in the history of MAVTV, and we’re excited to bring these world-class events to our largest potential audience to date.”

This June, a series of live broadcasts of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and the ARCA Menards Series highlights MAVTV’s extensive programming schedule. First moto coverage of all 12 rounds of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series can be seen live during the season on MAVTV, with the Circle K High Point National (June 15), the inaugural US Assure Florida National (June 22) and the Southwick National (June 29) headlining the first month of the summer.

The premier division of the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) has long been the proving ground for the future stars of stock car racing, and for the 2019 season MAVTV will be the broadcast home for 12 of the 18 races on the schedule. In June, the Shore Lunch 200 from Madison International Speedway (June 14) and the Day-to-Day 150 from Gateway Motorsports Park (June 22) will be showcased exclusively on MAVTV.

Racing fans will also be treated to a diverse array of action that can quench any motorsports thirst throughout the month of June. Drag racing aficionados will be treated to the 1/4-mile and 1/8-mile excitement from Santa Pod Raceway, which hosts the biggest prize fund drag race ever held in Europe. Short-track devotees will be able to get their fix via the Spears Manufacturing Modified Series presented by Lucas Oil, the wide array of racing disciplines featured at California’s Madera Speedway, and the Spears SRL Southwest Tour.

While racing sits at the heart of MAVTV’s content, there’s plenty to love for the general automotive enthusiast as well. This June will bring a new one-off special to viewers with the Super Jeep Challenge. Eleven of Florida’s top custom Jeep builders compete for the title of being America’s inaugural Super Jeep Champion Builder of the Year, where an elite panel of industry experts will judge each build’s modifications, fabrications, creativity, and more, in order to determine a winner.

Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV June Schedule