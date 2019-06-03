IMSA Announces Expanded Initiatives For Its Green Racing Program

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) recently announced expanded initiatives for its IMSA Green Racing program and an extension of its affiliation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and SAE International.

This program will aggressively pursue Green Racing protocols established by these organizations along with its expansion of its own set of initiatives known as IMSA Green. This combination will considerably reduce the Championship’s carbon emissions and overall environmental footprint in an attainable fashion. The objective of these multi-year initiatives will be to keep IMSA’s racing relevant for manufacturers and marketing partners with an increased focus on proactive environmental responsibility. Collaboration with the EPA, SAE International, and official partners Michelin Tires and VP Racing Fuels is fundamental to IMSA Green. Past association between IMSA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has been critical to the development and implementation of this program and we anticipate their involvement in the future.

“By taking a fresh look at the Green Racing protocols, and IMSA Green, we are taking steps to ensure sportscar racing continues to thrive in a rapidly changing mobility landscape which is focused on a reduced carbon emission future,” IMSA President Scott Atherton said. “In doing so, IMSA can showcase that racing can be used to develop and validate innovations while remaining exciting and sustainable for decades to come and be attractive to automotive partners, participants, sponsors and most importantly fans.”

IMSA maintained its Green Challenge Championship status from 2008 to 2016. It was subsequently reduced at that time to the Green Racing Series level when the GTLM class moved to the global specification E20. Since then, IMSA has continued to focus on identifying ways to return to the Green Challenge level and believes it can with the 2022 debut of its next generation Daytona Prototype international (DPi). This race car could lead to IMSA becoming the first racing series to attain Green Racing Cup status, the highest level of environmentally responsible racing through implementing innovative engine and fuel technologies. This status is defined within the SAE J2880, the Green Racing protocols, which was first published in 2008 and revised in 2014.

“We are pleased to be working with IMSA to expand the series’ work on sustainability,” said Chris Grundler, Director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality. “With this agreement, IMSA is committing to a wide variety of actions that will lead to reduced air pollution, less fuel use, and will move the racing community towards more sustainable practices.”

These programs reflect and respond to challenges encountered by the automotive industry in the areas of improving energy efficiency, lowering its carbon footprint and reducing criteria emissions. Manufacturers can use these platforms in the development, demonstration and marketing of green technologies through motorsport competition including advanced propulsion systems, alternative fuels and reducing consumables.

“SAE is thrilled to continue our partnership with IMSA,” said Mark Chung, SAE International’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to working with IMSA in increasing utilization of Green Racing Protocols and how that will translate to their many partners to advance the technology of the broader mobility industry.”

IMSA Green can be a proving ground for manufacturers to showcase advances in these areas through IMSA’s seven sanctioned championships. Its own initiatives include tire usage reductions and the development of alternate-blend fuels. Future programs will go beyond race cars and can envelop an entire event weekend providing the public with information on relevant, advanced technologies that produce clean and efficient production vehicles they might drive in the future.

Besides introducing a hybrid powertrain in our top racing class with DPi 2022, IMSA’s future plans could include the adoption of ETCR (fully electric TCR platform) combined with an ePrototype platform.

IMSA has also become an affiliate of the EPA SmartWay Program which assists companies in using more efficient transport modes, equipment and operational strategies. These initiatives help reduce freight transportation-related emissions by accelerating the use of advanced fuel-saving technologies. As a SmartWay Affiliate, IMSA can play a key role in supporting these objectives by improving fuel efficiency, reducing emissions and saving money within its transport sector. IMSA will serve as a high-profile Affiliate, informing its partners about the benefits of the SmartWay program and encouraging the use of its technologies and protocols.

IMSA is also exploring the implementation of solar energy within the pits and paddock to help offset traditional energy sources. It will also look to showcase manufacturer hybrid and electric powered production cars for hot lap and pace car deployment at its events.