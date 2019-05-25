Travis PeCoy Joins Loenbro Motorsports for 2019 Americas Rallycross Season

Rallycross prodigy Travis PeCoy will become the latest driver to strap in for Loenbro Motorsports in 2019. The California native will run the full Americas Rallycross season alongside teammate Steve Arpin, marking his first season in a top-level Supercar and fourth year in rallycross overall. PeCoy's addition to the team comes as ARX and Loenbro Motorsports have joined forces on the new ARX2 Driver Mentorship Program for 2019, which intends to create a stronger path for young drivers to advance to the highest levels of rallycross competition.



“It’s been a long off-season and I can’t wait to jump in a Supercar!” said PeCoy. “Coming into the 2019 season, I’m proud to say that I have never been more excited, motivated, and determined to start racing than I am right now. From talking to a lucky number of people who have experienced what it’s like to be in a Supercar, I’ve heard the stories of the feeling it gives you, so being one of the few to ever drive one is super rad. The competition is stacked in the big cars and there is a lot of respect to be earned, the pressure is on but I’m ready to handle it!



“I’m thankful for my sponsors, Loenbro Motorsports, and Steve Arpin for being very professional in the way they handle their business and making my transition into 650hp as smooth as possible. They’ve built a fast racecar, too!”



“Having the right people in place is such an important part of Loenbro Motorsports, and Travis and his family blend perfectly into the culture that Paul and Jon Leach have created,” said Arpin. “When we started this team, our focus was on treating people right, building strong relationships, and going above and beyond our promises. I’m excited to work with Travis this season because I know he and his family share these same values, and on top of that, I expect him to turn some heads with some strong results this year!”



“We’re excited to welcome Travis PeCoy and his group of partners to the Loenbro Motorsports family for 2019,” said team owner Paul Leach. “Travis is an incredibly talented young driver who has earned his way into a Supercar with strong results and consistent year-over-year progression. We’re excited to see what he can do while racing alongside Steve at the sport’s highest level!”



PeCoy made the switch to rallycross from off-road racing in 2016, and has scored multiple podiums and heat victories during a three-year career thus far. Last season, he returned to action in ARX2, scoring a podium at Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres in Canada and once again showing the pace that netted him a career-best third place championship result in 2017. PeCoy’s #3 Ford Fiesta ST Supercar will be backed by Factory Canopies, PPG, SC Fuels, and Justice Brothers.



In addition, PeCoy will serve as the face of the new ARX2 Driver Mentorship Program, a joint effort between the top teams and sponsors of rallycross in North America to give young drivers the tools for future success. PeCoy will work alongside Arpin in everything the team does all season long, showcasing Loenbro Motorsports and Arpin’s commitment to helping along the next generation of rallycross stars. Current ARX2 drivers will benefit from networking events and other beneficial arrangements to help them build the skills necessary to graduate and join PeCoy in the Supercar class.



Don’t miss Arpin, PeCoy, and the Loenbro Motorsports team as they run for the 2019 Americas Rallycross championship, starting with the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on June 8-9. Tickets for selected rounds of the championship are on sale now via www.arxrallycross.com.



