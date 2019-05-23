Partnership Extension | Cometic Gasket and Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines announced today it has reached a five-year partnership extension with long-time partner Cometic Gasket, Inc.



Family owned and operated for 30 years, Cometic Gasket has grown into a global leader and innovator in the highly competitive engine supplier marketplace. In a state-of-the-art 70,000 sq. ft. R&D and manufacturing facility in Concord, Ohio, Cometic meets customer’s needs by using premium materials for tailor-made solutions while delivering superior customer service.



“It’s no secret to compete at the highest level of motorsports you need the best team and reliable products, and that’s exactly what Cometic Gasket delivers to Roush Yates Engines,” said Todd English, VP Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, Roush Yates Engines. “In the highly competitive sport of racing, where failure is not an option and your product is tested on any given weekend, we rely on valued partners to deliver world-class quality products. Cometic has been a valued partner from day one as they collaborated with our engineering team on product design and material selections, bringing together the collective expertise and experience of both companies, making it a true win-win partnership.”



Cometic Gasket is the exclusive engine gasket of the Ford FR9 EFI Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Ford FR9 Carb NASCAR Xfinity Series engines that power cars at 73 events during the 2019 NASCAR season. We trust and rely on Cometic to keep our engines sealed!



“When we needed to design and develop a new head gasket system for the RY45 engine, Cometic really delivered. They sent people down to evaluate the surface areas of the block, cylinder head, and deck areas,” commented Dan Keenan, Design and Analysis Manager, Roush Yates Engines. “In a very short time period, they brought back the perfect solution. They continue to deliver today.”



They are part of our winning formula, making sure we have premium gaskets in our engines, like in the first race-winning NASCAR Ford FR9 engine, in 2010 with Roush Fenway Racing and Greg Biffle at Pocono. Roush Yates Engines has built over 7,500 engines sealed with Cometic’s gaskets and won over 180 races together since 2010. The partnership with Cometic Gasket is like that perfect fitting gasket. Both companies are family based and strive on hard work and determination of the entire team. With a deep passion and understanding of the motorsports industry we collectively work together to improve performance.



“Bob, Bindy, Jeff, and Kristen, thank you for your continued support of our racing programs at Roush Yates Engines,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Cometic’s partnership with Roush Yates Engines benefits our customers in every segment,” explained Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket. “The stakes are always very high in the performance business so to have a cooperative partnership with Doug Yates and his team elevates Cometic’s capabilities which, in turn, contributes to producing better gaskets and sealing solutions across our entire product line. We’re a family-owned company and have been since Day 1. That’s an essential reason we have a great working relationship with Roush Yates. There’s an important mutual respect built with family values. We’ve established a lasting partnership and are proud to extend our program well into the next decade.”



RYE PR