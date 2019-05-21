NBC Sports Surrounds 103rd Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge With Nearly 50 Hours of Coverage This Week on NBC And NBCSN

NBC Sports surrounds the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge with nearly 50 hours of coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold, leading into NBC’s inaugural broadcast of the Indy 500 this Sunday, May 26, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Following are highlights of NBC Sports’ comprehensive week-long Indianapolis 500 coverage.



SUNDAY, MAY 26 – PRE-RACE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9 A.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports will present more than eight hours of live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day – Sunday, May 26 – beginning with extended pre-race coverage on NBCSN at 9 a.m. ET. Coverage shifts to NBC at 11 a.m. ET with the green flag slated to wave at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call the 103rd Indianapolis 500 alongside pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee, Jon Beekhuis, Robin Miller and Dillon Welch.

Bell and Tracy have combined to make 19 career Indy 500 starts. Tracy was the runner-up in the 2002 Indy 500, while Bell registered a career-best fourth-place Indy 500 finish in 2009. Diffey has called many of motorsports’ most prestigious events, including the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive Indy 500 commentary team includes host Mike Tirico and analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick. NBC Sports’ Motorsports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood will provide on-site reports from in and around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Krista Voda will also host pre- and post-race festivities.



CARB DAY COVERAGE BEGINNING FRIDAY AT 11 A.M. ET KICKS OFF 13 HOURS OF WALL-TO-WALL INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBCSN

NBC Sports will surround Carb Day this Friday, May 24, will 13 hours of wall-to-wall coverage on NBCSN beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Coverage on NBCSN will include the Indy Lights Firestone 100 at 1 p.m. ET, a live edition of NASCAR America from Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET with Krista Voda, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, A.J. Allmendinger and Marty Snider, and new Indy-centric episodes of Proving Grounds and Off The Grid. Jake Query will call the Indy Lights Firestone 100 alongside analyst Anders Krohn and pit reporter Katie Hargitt.



INDYCAR LIVE FROM THE INDY 500 – MONDAY-THURSDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports presents daily live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week on NBCSN with INDYCAR Live from the Indy 500 airing at 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday. The program will feature numerous members of NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 broadcast team throughout the week, including Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, Paul Tracy, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee. INDYCAR Live from the Indy 500 will include daily interviews with drivers and team members in preparation for race day on Sunday.



NEW EPISODES OF PROVING GROUNDS AND OFF THE GRID FROM INDIANAPOLIS THIS WEEK ON NBCSN

NBC Sports will debut new Indy-centric episodes of Proving Grounds and Off The Grid this week on NBCSN. Proving Grounds, NBC Sports’ reality series which features a fast-paced immersion into auto racing and testing, debuted last fall and will return for Season Two later this year.

This special edition of Proving Grounds, hosted by NASCAR driver and NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman, alongside automotive journalist Sam Smith and Sports Car Champion driver Leh Keen, takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and includes a ride around IMS with INDYCAR driver Tony Kanaan in a 1912 National.

New episodes of Off The Grid focus on Indianapolis as well as Austin from this year’s INDYCAR Classic at the Circuit of the Americas. Off The Grid is hosted by a combination of Kim Coon, Sam Smith and Parker Kligerman.



Following is this weekend’s Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying coverage airing on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Mon., May 20 Indianapolis 500 Practice NBCSN 12 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Qualifying (Encore) NBCSN 2 p.m. INDYCAR Live from the Indy 500 NBCSN 6 p.m. Tues, May 21 INDYCAR Live from the Indy 500 NBCSN 6 p.m. Off The Grid – Austin NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Wed., May 22 INDYCAR Live from the Indy 500 NBCSN 6 p.m. Proving Grounds – Indianapolis NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Thur., May 23 INDYCAR Live from the Indy 500 NBCSN 6 p.m. Off The Grid – Indianapolis NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Fri., May 24 Indianapolis 500 Carb Day NBCSN 11 a.m. Indy Lights Firestone 100 NBCSN 1 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Carb Day NBCSN 2 p.m. NASCAR America from Indianapolis NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Proving Grounds – Indianapolis NBCSN 5 p.m. Off The Grid – Austin NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Off The Grid – Indianapolis NBCSN 6 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Carb Day* NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Indy Lights Firestone 100* NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Carb Day* NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Proving Grounds – Indianapolis NBCSN 11 p.m. Off The Grid – Austin NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Sat., May 25 Off The Grid – Indianapolis NBCSN 12 a.m. IPL 500 Festival Parade NBCSN 11:45 a.m. Drive Like Andretti NBCSN 3 p.m. IPL 500 Festival Parade* NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., May 26 IPL 500 Festival Parade * NBCSN 6 a.m. Drive Like Andretti NBCSN 8 a.m. Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Pre-Race NBCSN 9 a.m. Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Pre-Race NBC 11 a.m. 103rd Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge NBC 12:30 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Post-Race NBCSN 4 p.m. Drive Like Andretti NBCSN 5 p.m. 103rd Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge* NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Mon., May 27 Drive Like Andretti NBCSN 12:30 p.m. 103rd Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge* NBCSN 1:30 p.m. Indy 500 Victory Banquet NBC Sports Gold 7:30 p.m.

*delayed coverage

Note: All live coverage that airs on NBC and NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

For more details on this month’s coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series coverage across all NBC Sports platforms, click here.

NBC Sports PR