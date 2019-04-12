Vilarino and Snider top practice in 2019 season opener

Three-time NWES champion Ander Vilarino (#48 Racing Engineering Ford Mustang) and his teammate, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 2018 Rookie of the Year Myatt Snider (#48 Racing Engineering Ford Mustang), topped the charts in the opening practice sessions of the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



The duo’s performance marked a perfect debut for the Racing Engineering team in the European NASCAR Series at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.



In the ELITE 1 Division, Vilarino lapped the 4-km long track in 1:40.629, edging defending NWES champion Alon Day (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) by 0.268 seconds. Loris Hezemans (#50 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang) was third with a gap of 0.622 seconds. Returning driver Nicolò Rocca (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro) and his PK Carsport teammate Stienes Longin (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro) closed the top-5.



ELITE 1: FIRST PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



Alex Sedgwick (#90 Braxx Racing Chevrolet Camaro) was sixth ahead of last year’s championship runner-up Frederic Gabillon (#3 RDV Competition Chevrolet SS), Romain Iannetta (#88 Racing Engineering Ford Mustang), Alexander Graff (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro) and Francesco Sini (#12 Solaris Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro).



Snider fastest in the ELITE 2



A rookie in the European NASCAR Series, Myatt Snider laid down a 1:42.079 lap which put him ahead of NWES veteran Bert Longin (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro) by 0.497 seconds. Last year’s ELITE 2 Division runner-up Florian Venturi (#32 Go Fas Racing Chevrolet Camaro) ended up third ahead of rookie Giorgio Maggi (#50 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang) and returning Eric De Doncker (#98 Motorsport 98 Ford Mustang).



ELITE 2: FIRST PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



Rookie Andre Castro (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet Camaro) drove his PK Carsport Chevy to sixth place ahead of Nicholas Risitano (#8 Racers Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro), Vittorio Ghirelli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), Freddie Hemborg (#77 Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro) and NWES veteran Martin Doubek (#7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang).



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will hit the track again on Saturday starting with qualifying at 9:50 CEST, While the first ELITE 1 race of the season will take place at 13:15 CEST and ELITE 2 Division will open the 2019 championship at 16:45 CEST. All races will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, the NWES Youtube channel and Facebook page, Motorsport.tv and on a vast network of websites and social media profiles.

NASCAR Euro Series PR