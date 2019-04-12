Universal Technical Institute's Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute, offers up-close look at high-tech, in-demand transportation careers

Charlotte-area students and their families will get an exclusive look at high-tech, in-demand careers as automotive, diesel, collision repair and welding technicians as part of a Technicians and Technology Career Expo & Open House on Wednesday, April 17. The open house is h osted by Universal Technical Institute's Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

Centered around the theme of "Technicians and Technology," this event will showcase the high-tech, sophisticated and STEM-based nature of today's transportation industry and workforce.

"Many people are unaware of the high-tech and computer-driven nature of transportation careers, and the advanced set of technical skills it takes work on today's vehicles," said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. "These are not the wrench-wielding mechanic jobs we used to know. Technicians today are more like digital diagnosticians, and actually spend more time in front of a laptop than they do under the hood. This Open House is a great opportunity for people considering a UTI education to tour our state-of-the-industry labs, meet with employers and get a firsthand look at what it means to be a transportation technician today."

Attendees will tour NASCAR Tech's state-of the-industry labs and experience live demonstrations such as engine power and performance, virtual welding, interactive STEM activities and more, as well as learn how UTI's advanced courses are aligned with manufacturers' products and specifications. Premier employers from Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions and Crown Equipment Corporation will be on-site and available to discuss tuition reimbursement plans and hiring incentives.

Demand for trained technicians is high. The U.S. Department of Labor projects that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings nationally across the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. 1 To accommodate this demand, the transportation industry will need to fill - on average - 120,000 positions each year. As part of the Technicians and Technology Career Expo & Open House, attendees will learn how they can be trained to help fill these jobs in as little as 11 months.