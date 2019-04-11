CrowdStrike to Race Two GT4 Entries at Long Beach

Fresh off a high-profile street circuit event in the Pirelli GT4 America championship, CrowdStrike heads to the biggest street race in the United States this weekend as the series travels to the West Coast.

The Long Beach Grand Prix weekend is a home race for the California-based CrowdStrike, and the race is an iconic event not just in North American motorsports but around the world.

On the track, two Audi R8 LMS GT4 entries will represent CrowdStrike in the Pirelli GT4 America Streets of Long Beach presented by AWS. The 50-minute sprint race in the GT4 championship is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday with CJ Moses and James Sofronas driving the Audis prepared by Global Motorsports Group (GMG Racing).

Moses, in the No. 04 CrowdStrike/AWS/Accel/GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS GT4, made his professional racing debut in the Pirelli GT4 America event at St. Petersburg, Florida in March. Despite the much more experienced field, Moses posted a top-10 class finish his first time out.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel on the Streets of Long Beach, after having had a great time taking media members on hot lap rides during the press day,” Moses said. “The circuit is unforgiving with the fastest line around the course being perilously close to the concrete barriers much of the time. It is a challenging course, but with the backing of the CrowdStrike/AWS/Accel/GMG Racing team behind me, it is a challenge that we are up to!”

Sofronas, owner of GMG, is the defending series champion and will pilot the No. 14 CrowdStrike/AWS/Accel/GMG Racing Audi R8 at Long Beach. The southern California resident also is a two-time winner at Long Beach.

“Long Beach is a special race for me, and I think CJ is going to get a lot from the weekend as well,” Sofronas said. “Having two CrowdStrike Audi R8s on track to race during the Grand Prix weekend makes it an even better occasion. The crew has done a great job of fine-tuning these cars for tracks such as this, and I’m really looking forward to this race weekend!”

Off-track, guests of CrowdStrike will be welcomed to the weekend with a pre-race party in celebration of the Pirelli GT4 America Streets of Long Beach presented by AWS, a rooftop event with spectacular views of the streetside circuit’s festivities below. CrowdStrike will host its third CXO Summit, a cybersecurity executive event, of the season. Guests will hear from experts on trends within the cybersecurity industry from its leading minds such as George Kurtz, CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO, and the company’s COO Colin Black.

CrowdStrike guests also will enjoy rooftop hospitality for premier race-viewing, and will have opportunities to participate in hot laps with racing legend Mario Andretti as well as a Q&A session with the four-time Long Beach race-winner.

“Hosting a race weekend at Long Beach with two CrowdStrike GT4 cars in competition and leading it with CrowdStrike’s CXO Summit is a true win for us,” said Kurtz. “This entire event further illustrates that success lies in teamwork - on and off of the track. We will be cheering for CJ and James this Sunday at Long Beach!”

The Pirelli GT4 America Streets of Long Beach presented by AWS is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. Watch the race at gt4-america.com/live. For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com