Racing-Total presents an international lineup

Team Racing-Total is ready to tackle its third season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with an international lineup of drivers with the most diverse backgrounds. Jennifer Jo Cobb, Miguel Angel Dasi Perez and Nadine Vollekier will share #10 Racing-Total JJCR Chevrolet Camaro in Valencia, while British drivers Ant Whorton-Eales and Shaun Hollamby will drive the #46 Racing-Total Amd-Tuning Ford.



One year after making her Euro NASCAR debut at Valencia, Jennifer Jo Cobb will be back behind the wheel of a Racing-Total car taking advantage of an off-weekend of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. The Kansas City native, who will compete in the ELITE 2 Division contending also for the Lady Trophy and the Legend Trophy, is working with the team to possibly add four more NWES events to her program.



“It was such a great experience when I debuted in Valencia with NWES last year. The teams and fans were welcoming and the cars were fun to drive. This year I can now return with some experience in the series and at this track and look forward to improving my results,’ Said Cobb. “I’m also excited that our NGOTS truck schedule will allow me to compete in more races in Europe this year.”



A frequent presence on the Euro NASCAR grid, Valencia native Miguel Angel Dasi Perez will take the wheel of the #10 Camaro in ELITE 1 with the plan to race full-time for the Challenger Trophy, while 34-year old Nadine Vollekier from Viersen, Germany, will make her NASCAR debut in the regularity-based ELITE Club Division.



The #46 Racing-Total Amd-Tuning Mustang car will feature two British drivers. BTCC team owner Shaun Hollamby will be behind the wheel in ELITE 2. Hollamby is a long-time fan of NWES and can’t wait to get the season started.



“I met NWES President Jerome Galpin in 2011 and I always wanted to race in Euro NASCAR, but many dates were clashing with commitments tied to my team. This year there is just one clash, so I am here and I can’t wait!” said the 53-year-old Pembury native, who will be present at six out of seven events during the season. “These cars look fantastic, they’re real drivers’ cars. The atmosphere at the track is also amazing and I’m really looking forward to this season. To be competitive would be fantastic and I really want to enjoy myself.”



24-year-old Ant Whorton-Eales will drive the #46 Mustang in the ELITE 1 Division in Valencia, competing also for the Junior Trophy. The Lichfield native’s resume features BTCC racing and the championship win in the 2018 Mini Challenge UK.



“I want to thank Racing-Total for giving me the opportunity to race the #46 Ford Mustang in NWES. NASCAR is something I have always had a passion for, I think it stems from my family,” said Whorton-Eales. “Everything will be totally new to me: the car, the team, and the circuit! I met the Racing-Total guys at Zolder earlier on in the year, they are a great bunch and i am really excited to be racing for them and with Shaun, who I have a great relationship with.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will hit the track at Valencia, Spain on April 13-14 with 2019 season opener.

NASCAR Euro Series PR