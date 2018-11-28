Longstanding Partner ExxonMobil Earns NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award

ExxonMobil’s Mobil 1 brand, the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR®, will be honored today with the 2018 NASCAR® Marketing Achievement Award during the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Luncheon held at the Wynn Las Vegas.

As an Official Partner of NASCAR for more than 15 years, Mobil 1 motor oil is widely recognized throughout the industry as a model partner. This year, the global brand continued its promotion of Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil, utilizing NASCAR as a catalyst to the national campaign. The Mobil 1 brand renewed its popular series of advertising creative featuring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick by breaking two new television spots in 2018.

In a continuing effort to deliver exceptional product performance and protection, in 2018 ExxonMobil activated a cross-country road trip to put Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil – formulated to protect engines for 20,000 miles for all vehicle types guaranteed – to the test. The “Mobil 1 Annual Protection 20K Road Trip” began at their lubricant research facility outside Philadelphia and concluded at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The motor oil was put to the test in two used vehicles – a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a Ford Fusion Sedan. The program included four “Pit Stops”: Sonoma Raceway with Kevin Harvick, Los Angeles with Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Atlanta at Walmart, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Clint Bowyer, Kyle Petty, and Dale Jarrett.

“We are dedicated to utilizing NASCAR as a platform to engage new and existing customers and it’s an honor to receive this prestigious award in recognition of that effort,” said Kai Decker, Motorsports & Sponsorship Manager, Lubricants Marketing, ExxonMobil. “We are proud of this partnership and committed to engaging fans by leveraging the most popular and exciting motorsports series in the country. We are looking forward to continued marketing success in 2019.”

This year, ExxonMobil activated its Mobil 1-brand team sponsorship with all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers by featuring multiple paint schemes and its synthetic motor oil is used by more than 50 percent of the teams competing across the three-national series. At-track, the brand hosted approximately 1,000 customers across 12 NASCAR events, including VIP customer parties at Daytona International Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.

Additionally, the Mobil 1 brand became one of the cornerstone partners in the NASCAR Ultimate Performers program, bestowing the “Mobil 1 Performance Award” to the Monster Energy team that gains the most position during the race via green flag passes and on Pit Road. The program resulted in more than 3 million social impressions via NASCAR and winning team social accounts.

“Mobil 1 is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and marketed our sport to its massive customer base in exemplary fashion,” said Daryl Wolfe, EVP and Chief Sales and Partnership Officer, NASCAR. “In a sport that has been built upon effective and active corporate partnerships, Mobil 1 set itself apart by engaging fans across broadcast, social and digital, at-track and with our teams. It was an extraordinary year and we thank them for their long-standing partnership.”

The Mobil 1 brand amplified its digital and social activation throughout the season by sponsoring key digital properties such as Garage Cam, Race Takeovers, and NASCAR Drive. Additionally, the motor oil was a key sponsor of the Twitter In-Car Camera program for two races at Phoenix International Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This is the first time the Mobil 1 brand has been awarded NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award. Other previous winners include: Comcast; Coca-Cola; Fox and NBC; Mars, Incorporated; and Toyota.

NASCAR’s Champion’s Week will conclude with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards. NBCSN will broadcast this year’s awards on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET with SiriusXM and Motor Racing Network (MRN) carrying the show live starting at 8 p.m. ET. For more information on NASCAR’s Champion Week in Las Vegas, please visit nascar.com.

NASCAR PR