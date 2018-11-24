NASCAR Modified Ace Timmy Solomito Ready For Indoor Auto Racing Action

NASCAR Modified Touring Series ace Timmy Solomito has the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels clearly in his sights. The Islip, NY driver expects to be a contender for victory when the series opens on the concrete floor of Allentown, PA’s PPL Center on January 4-5, 2019 for the Ironton Telephone Indoor race

Solomito, who made his series debut last year, will field his own TQ Midget built by Mark Lafler. After the two feature events in Allentown, Solomito will focus on the NAPA Indoor Racing Weekend on January 25-26 inside historic Atlantic City, N.J.’s Boardwalk Hall.

Solomito may rely on 2018 Indoor Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified champion Justin Bonsignore for a few pointers. The two have a lifelong friendship growing up New York’s Long Island as well as a history of competing against one other.

“Justin (Bonsignore) and I grew up together racing karts and racing Modifieds,” Solomito shared. “He's the best in the Indoor TQ Midgets and the NASCAR Modifieds right now. If I can run with him, I can win races.”

In addition to Bonsignore, three time Indoor Auto Racing Series champion Erick Rudolph will be among the men Solomito will have to contend with. Rudolph, who won the Series crown in 2012, 2015 and 2016, was second to Bonsignore in last year's down-to-the-wire Indoor Series title chase. Rudolph also finished second in this year’s Super DIRTcar Series big-block Modified standings.

Other experienced Indoor TQ drivers filing entries for Allentown include Anthony Payne of Fairlawn, N.J., a first time winner on last year’s series. Other entries include Ryan Tidman, Holland, PA; Tyler Thompson, Fulton, NY; Matt Roselli, Brodheadsville, PA; Jon Reid, Lockport, NY; and the Catalano brothers, Tommy and Timmy from Ontario, NY.

Past Ironton Telephone Allentown TQ Midget feature race winners are Rudolph, who won the inaugural event in January of 2016 in front of a sold out crowd, and Ryan Flores of Cornelius, NC, who swept both nights of the December 2016 events. Bonsignore and Dirt 360 Sprint driver Scott Kreutter from Buffalo, NY had the hot hands indoors last January in the two Indoor TQ features.

The Slingshots will join the TQ Midgets on Saturday’s docket and the Champ Karts will be part of Friday’s double-header. The two divisions will run qualifying races and feature events both nights.

Information, including ticket and hotel links, is available at indoorautoracing.com. Other information and select tickets to all event are available by calling the series office during regular working hours at 609-888-3618.

Tickets for the Allentown races are also available by calling 610-347-TIXX, or stopping at the PPL Center box office at 7th & Hamilton Street in Allentown. Those wishing to avoid online fees may purchase directly at the Box Office, but are encouraged to do so in advance to avoid possible box office lines the day of the event.

The Allentown Indoor Auto Racing race will be preceded by the second annual East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 13-15, 2018 inside the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.

Following the Ironton Telephone Allentown Indoor weekend, racing shifts to Atlantic City for the 17th running of NAPA Auto Parts Weekend, highlighted by the running of the prestigious TQ Midget Gamblers Classic. Event dates are Friday and Saturday, January 25-26, 2019

The final event of the Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels takes place at a new venue, the New York State Fairgrounds Exhibition Center in Syracuse, NY. on Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, 2019.

Indoor Auto Racing PR