Ryan Rackley Scores Anderson Legends Car Win

Thirteen-year-old Ryan Rackley completed a successful week by driving to victory lane on Friday night in Legends car competition at Anderson Motor Speedway.

Rackley, who on Thursday turned his first laps in a full-sized late model during a test session with Lee Faulk Racing and Development, qualified third for the 30-lap Legends car feature at the three-eighths-mile oval.

The resident of Valdosta, Ga., moved into second early and chased race leader Lee Jordan for much of the event. Finally, on the last lap, Rackley was able to get past Jordan to take the lead and secure the victory.

“What a week it’s been,” said Rackley, who signed with McCallister Precision Marketing on Tuesday. “First we announce the deal with Tonya McCallister and McCallister Precision Marketing, then I turn my first laps in a late model and now to close it out with a last-lap pass for the win at Anderson is just amazing.

“I have to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point. Thanks to my mom and dad, my crew chief Joe Ryan and my sponsors. Hopefully there are a lot more victories in my future.”