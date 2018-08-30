Top Drivers Content For $6K In Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase

Anticipation is building as the highest paying event in outlaw kart racing is right around the corner. The fourth annual Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase presented by BRANDT is on tap next Monday and Tuesday September 3 and 4, at Cycleland Speedway in Chico, Calif. The three divisions competing - Box Stock, 250 Intermediate and Open - are all vying for nearly $35,000 in prize money with the Open division winner collecting $6,000.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series (NMECS) driver Kyle Larson will again be in attendance, along with fellow NMECS driver and Cycleland Speedway alumnus Matt DiBenedetto. Top contenders in the Open class representing the Northern Calif., sprint car contingent will be the inaugural Showcase winner Colby Copeland, as well as Sean Becker, Michael "Buddy" Kofoid, and Kalib Henry. Elite outlaw kart contenders include Cycleland point leader Casey Schmitz, Daniel Whitley, Colby Juarez, Tyler Seavey and Knoxville Kart Nationals champ Jesse Colwell.

FastFourMedia.com The Outlaw Kart Showcase will be broadcast live onstarting at 8:00 p.m. ET on both Monday and Tuesday. Monday will feature preliminary events and the $1,000 to win feature for the Open division. Tuesday will be the last chance races for the Open class and rounded out with the feature events for all divisions. The live pay-per-view video will be offered at a discounted cost of $30 if the two-day package is purchased. If purchased individually, Monday's event is $15 and $20 for Tuesday's race.

General admission and pit gates will open at 12 p.m. local time both days. General admission prices for Monday are $20 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 12 and $22 for adults and $10 for children on Tuesday. Pit passes are $30 on Monday and $35 on Tuesday. Hot laps will start at 5:00 p.m. each day.



Official partners of Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase presented by BRANDT include: BRANDT, ENEOS, DC Solar, Abreu Vineyards, Bianchi Farms, NASCAR, SunTrust Sports and Entertainment, QRC Factory Karts, Swimming Pool Perfections, Red Bluff Yamaha, Priority Aviation, iRacing, Bundy Built Motorsports, Ron Gorby's Howard Johnson Lima, Ohio, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sonoma Raceway, Sacramento Kings, Elk Grove Ford, All Star Performance, Oakley, Oxford Suites of Chico, Howard Tarter for the David Tarter Memorial, Chuck Wolf Sand and Gravel for the Tyler Wolf Memorial, Chico Truck and RV, Finley Farms, Probilt Construction, Straight Up Performance, Northstar Concrete Pumping, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Kaeding Performance, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Roseville Precision, AIC Amerikote Coatings, Fast Four Media, College Cyclery, MANCAMP Motorsports, Tillack Enterprises, Lary's Good Time Garage, and MAJ1K Motorsports.

www.outlawkartshowcase. com facebook.com/ OutlawKartShowcase @RaceTheShowcase For more information about Kyle Larson's Outlaw Kart Showcase presented by ParkerStore, please visit, likeand followon Twitter.