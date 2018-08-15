Shepherd Excited About Return to Riverside

There are only a few short tracks across Canada that Pete Shepherd III has not visited behind the wheel of a NASCAR Pinty’s Series car. Oddly enough his first two oval starts of the season came at places where he didn’t have Pinty’s Series set up notes. That changes this weekend when Shepherd visits Antigonish for the third time in his career

“I’m excited to roll into a place where we’ve ran well in the past. We made several changes to the car after testing last week and I believe we found a level of comfort which is critical. Now it’s time to work on finding speed and as long I can communicate what I need to our team we should be able to get there too.”

Pete Shepherd will be back in the Province of Nova Scotia for the second straight weekend after running in the Toromont CAT 250 at Scotia Speedworld.

“I can’t say enough positive things about the level of passion for racing in the Maritimes. Everybody was welcoming, helpful, and really fun to be around. The event was virtually a sell out and I can’t thank Cecil Vance, Stevie Henderson, Chad Henderson, and Shawn Turple enough for the opportunity. I am happy to be back this coming weekend.”

You can catch Pete Shepherd and his #79 National Exhaust/VRX Simulators Ford in action at Riverside Speedway in the Bumper to Bumper 300. Racing starts at 8pm sharp on Saturday, August 18th.

Pete Shepherd’s 2018 racing season would not be possible without the following marketing partners;

National Exhaust Systems Inc, VRX Simulators, VRX ESports, driven4commucations, Lou’s Barbeque Company, Northern Friction, CTI, BioX Performance Nutrition, Schultz Manufacturing, Thrustmaster, Connell’s Construction, Epic Racewear, Gates, USMW, Cipra Design, Fierce Wraps, and Transbec.

To keep up to date with Pete Shepherd’s racing events this upcoming season please visit: www.peteshepherdmotorsports.com

To get involved with Pete Shepherd III this season, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for our marketing opportunities and sponsorship packages.

Pete Shepherd