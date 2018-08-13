Cole Anderson's Summer Hot Streak Continues In The Sizzling Deep South

In his first race at Montgomery Motor Speedway in over two years, Cole Anderson immediately returned to form on Saturday night, finishing fourth in the Show Me the Money Series 125-lapper in his No. 97 Toyota. It continued a string of top five finishes the Minnesota driver has been enjoying for the last several weeks.

The ATF & Gunslinger crew once again prepared a quick racecar for Anderson to contend for yet another win in his scorching hot summer streak of races. During preliminary practice rounds, the No. 97 was routinely in the top two or three spots on the speed charts. Unfortunately, Cole was the first car to make a qualifying attempt by virtue of a blind draw, yet still was only .058-second off the pole despite being the first car on a hot, slick, and greasy racetrack.

As the sun set and temperatures cooled, the pro late model feature hit the track for 125 laps. Learning much from his recent races about pace and tire wear, Cole quickly fell into a slower pace from his third starting position, making laps inside the top five until the race got closer to the end. With only a handful of yellow flags, the race became a contest of long-run speed, something the No. 97 team works on every race.

In the final quarter of the race, Cole began his charge forward. Fans enjoyed what was one of the best battles they have seen all summer as Cole raced side-by-side with a competitor for over a dozen laps trying to claim third spot. The door-to-door fight permitted the leaders to drive away from the pair, meaning a podium finish was on the line without the aid of a late-race caution. The race ran green until the end, and the third place race came off turn four in a dead heat, crossing the line mere thousandths of a second apart.

"That was a good race," Anderson remarked following the event about his fourth place run. "We had such a great battle with Willie Allen the last thirty laps or so which was fun. I honestly felt like we had a third place car because the top two sort of checked out, but this is nothing to hang our heads about. The regulars race here like every two weeks and we haven't been here in about two years. We certainly have a good notebook for the next time we come back here.

"I waved Casey (Roderick) by and tried to ride behind him and save our tires, but I felt like the pace was just too fast tonight to save tires," he continued. "We really only had two cautions, so it was all about long green flag runs."

Racing wasn't finished for Cole on Saturday night. After arriving back in Minnesota on Sunday morning, he proceeded to take his dirt modified to a local track and competed in a race near his home. He started tenth in the field and drove through the running order before crossing the line in third.

The No. 97 Timberwolf Plastics Toyota pro late model will be back in action this coming weekend for twin 50-lap events at New Smyrna. Anderson visited victory lane in his most recent race at the Florida half-mile, although rain has wreaked havoc with the facility's racing schedule this summer.

