A Pole & A Victory For Austin Green At Anderson

Austin Green put together one of his most impressive showings to date on Friday at Anderson Motor Speedway and he capped off the night with a victory in the second 40-lap late model stock car feature.

Green, a Legends car standout who began making the transition to full-sized stock cars this year with Lee Faulk Racing and Development, qualified on the pole for the first 40-lap late model stock car feature on Friday with a fast lap of 15.719 seconds around the three-eighths-mile semi-banked asphalt oval. It was his second pole in as many visits to the South Carolina facility.

The 17-year-old Green, the son of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion David Green, was unable to turn the pole into a visit to victory lane and crossed the finish line fifth in the first race while his Lee Faulk Racing teammate Nolan Pope drove to victory.

Between features there was a redraw to determine the top-seven starting positions in the second 40-lap feature and Green randomly drew the pole. That, combined with a few adjustments made by his Lee Faulk Racing and Development team between races, was exactly what Green needed.

Surviving a few caution periods, Green would go on to lead every lap of the 40-lap feature to earn his first victory at Anderson Motor Speedway in late model stock car competition.

“Two poles and a win in two races at Anderson, there’s just something about that track that I liked immediately. It just came to me naturally and the track suits my driving style,” Green said. “I’m really starting to figure some things out. I’ve had more seat time lately to figure out what I need, what I can do and what I can’t do. That’s important because this was the first of five back-to-back races we’ll be running.

“I can’t thank LFR enough. The team is strong and everything is clicking right now. I also want to thank everyone at Bell Helmets, MPI Innovations and Motul for all of their support,” Green said. "Also thanks to my Mom and Dad and everyone that helps contribute to what we do."

The victory for Green is his second this year in late model stock car competition. He earned the first late model stock car victory of his career earlier this year at another South Carolina speedplant, Greenville Pickens Speedway.

“Austin has been fast everywhere we take him. He is a fast learner and has excelled in a short amount of time,” said Michael Faulk, Green’s crew chief at Lee Faulk Racing and Development. “Last night he hit his marks every lap, didn’t overdrive the corner, focused on the exit and was able to get his second win in only six races with us. We’re very proud of him. We can’t wait to go Myrtle Beach Speedway next week and try again.”