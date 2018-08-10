Empire Racing Group Purchases Mason Mitchell Motorsports

Mike "Grumpy" Cheek, VP and Competition Director for Empire Racing Group confirmed today that Empire Racing Group (ERG) has purchased the operating assets of Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM).

Mason Mitchell, the 2014 ARCA Racing Series Champion and owner of Mason Mitchell Motorsports, made the very difficult and emotional decision to cease operation and to sell the team's assets last week.

"Mitchell has been a long-time friend of ERG," said Cheek. "I have watched him grow with his team into a champion within the ARCA Racing Series."

When asked how Mitchell came about the decision to cease operations, "I guess this is meant to be", said Mitchell. "For me, I need to get back home and regroup. Perhaps at some point in time, I can get back into the racing arena. But, for now rest and relaxation is greatly needed."

With the purchase of MMM, this will allow ERG to take their small, budding team to the next level of performance and remain strong in a very competitive industry within the ARCA racing series.

Cheek had been in talks with John Corr about switching manufacturers over from Ford to Chevrolet. Corr, who is the owner of ERG, had been wanting to switch for some time now. Switching over to Chevrolet will help to strengthen ERG's alliance with Richard Petty Motorsports, (RPM).

"Things work out for a reason," added Cheek. "Since 2016, ERG has been partners with RPM as a development team, and with the purchase of MMM's operating assets, it just makes good sense. Mitchell has some fast cars, and I am happy that now all our fleet will be Chevrolet," Cheek said.

In addition to acquiring MMM's operation assets, ERG has also hired some key personnel, starting with veteran crew chief Jeff McClure.

"Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge to Empire and I am excited that he is in our camp," Cheek concluded.

Empire Racing PR