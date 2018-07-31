Wallace to Run NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Race at The Glen

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will drive Jefferson Pitts Racing’s No. 27 Sunoco Chevrolet on Friday, August 3, in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 at The Glen marks the third career start at the 2.45-mile road course for Wallace, whose previous starts were in 2015-16 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Roush Fenway Racing.

“Seat time is critical for road course racing, so I’m thankful Jefferson Pitts Racing opened this opportunity for me to get more laps around The Glen and hopefully put the team into victory lane,” said Wallace, 24, who recorded six K&N Pro Series wins in 36 career starts from 2010-12. “I’m also very fortunate to have Sunoco step up to support me in turning this opportunity into a reality.”

Wallace, who is currently competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit, returns to the grassroots racing series that helped propel him into NASCAR’s national touring series. In fact, Wallace rose to prominence in 2013 with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, becoming the first African-American driver in 50 years to win a NASCAR national touring series feature since NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott.

“We are excited to partner with Bubba Wallace and Jefferson Pitts Racing for the K&N Pro Series East race at Watkins Glen,” said Fred McConnell, director of fuels marketing for Sunoco. “Throughout our history in NASCAR, Sunoco has been privileged to work with incredible drivers and teams, and we are proud to support a current Sunoco Rookie contender. We look forward to seeing the Sunoco No. 27 Chevrolet on the race track.”

The Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 at The Glen kicks off a three-race NASCAR weekend on Friday, Aug. 3, at 4:45 p.m. ET. The Zippo 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. ET. Wallace will join his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitors for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, Aug. 5, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, with live TV broadcast coverage on NBC.

Bubba Wallace PR