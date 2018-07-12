Euro NASCAR returns to Goodwood this weekend

After an exciting debut in 2017, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series cars will be back at the world famous Goodwood Festival Of Speed this weekend to dash up the legendary Goodwood Hill at full speed for the delight of thousands of passionate fans.



Two Euro NASCAR cars will take part in the hugely popular British event: the #50 Chevrolet SS driven by NWES President / CEO Jerome Galpin and the #3 RDV Competition Toyota Camry driven by team owner Franck Violas. RDV Competition earned the Goodwood invitation by leading the NWES Teams Championship at the end of the regular season thanks to the joint effort of Frederic Gabillon and Ulysse Delsaux.



“It’s simply amazing to be here to represent the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and I want to thank our drivers Frederic and Ulysse for the incredible job they did in the regular season,” said Franck Violas, who will drive in the Goodwood Hillclimb for the first time. “They asked me to be very careful with their #3 Toyota Camry, so I’ll just enjoy the Goodwood Spirit and share this moment with the huge crowd of the Festival Of Speed.”



The Euro NASCAR cars impressed in 2017 by clocking times that rivaled those posted by GT4s and GT3s while putting up a show for the thousands of fans packing the Goodwood House. Galpin and Violas will compete against some of the best drivers in the world.



“It is a great honor to have our spectacular Euro NASCAR invited to this unique event! It is such a pleasure to drive our cars on the famous Goodwood Hill and share our passion with racers and fans coming from all over the world. We look forward to spend some great time with our friends of the US NASCAR delegation and you can rely on all of us to put on a great show,” said Jerome Galpin, who will go after the NWES record of 54.54 seconds posted by the 2017 ELITE 2 Champion Thomas Ferrando last year.



Together with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series representative, a large delegation of American NASCAR cars and drivers will line up at Goodwood, including former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion Mike Skinner, who will once again blast up the hill with his special truck.



The first practice run of the Goodwood Festival Of Speed for Galpin and Violas is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, while two timed practice runs will be on the program also on Friday at 10:10 and 17:50 CET. One more practice run is scheduled on Saturday at 9:30 CET, while competition will begin with qualifying in the afternoon at 17:25 CET. The Sunday race will be on at 10:55 and 14:10 CET and the Final Shootout is scheduled at 17:00 CET.



The Goodwood Festival Of Speed will be streamed live on the Festival’s official Facebook Page and Youtube Channel.

NASCAR Euro Series PR