Pete Shepherd and VRX Team up for the NASCAR Pinty's Series Toronto Indy

Pete Shepherd III will be racing in the Toronto Indy for the first time since 2005. This will mark Shepherd’s first start on a road course under the NASCAR umbrella. Although it’s been some time since the third generation racer has strapped in for a road race, he has been testing, and believes that he will be very competitive at the event. Shepherd is grateful for the opportunity to drive a Jacombs Racing Ford sponsored by VRX Simulators and VRX eSports.

“Robert Stanners and VRX have been exceptional marketing partners. They have really delivered all season, and they are passionate about what they do! Their future plans are really exciting and I am proud to be a part of them. I’ve wanted to run a road course for a long time now, and it doesn’t get much bigger than the Pinty’s Grand Prix in my own backyard,” stated Shepherd.

VRX is a global leader building the world’s most advanced simulation systems, integrating technology and software to create fully immersive experiences and bring audiences directly into the action. Leveraging over 20 years of engineering, development and deployment practice in the simulator space, today they are supporting gaming and eSports initiatives for participants and the global audience through their partner network and live streaming solutions.

CEO Robert Stanners had this to say about the Pete Shepherd/VRX partnership at the Toronto Indy. “VRX are first movers and global leaders in motion systems for competitive SIM racing experiences. As we continue to experience record growth in our business, we are looking to engage with world class drivers and programs like Pete Shepherd III to advise with and represent our platform & brand. Pete is a great competitor on the track and we expect equally as great performance in his eSports contribution with VRX”

The Toronto Indy circuit is a 1.755 mile street course consisting of 11 challenging corners. The NASCAR drivers will likely be shifting more than 10 times per lap. The hot temperatures and the worn out asphalt will combine for tricky grip conditions especially as the tires begin to wear. With the race taking place in the afternoon heat it will be important for Shepherd and his competitors to stay focused and cool. So what will be the game plan be going into this event? Here is what Pete had to say;

“Ideally we will want to turn as many laps as we can in practice. I am happy we got to do a little testing on a similar surface last week. I’ve also picked the brain of my friend J.R. Fitzpatrick who is a great racer. For our team it’s really about staying focused and making sure the car feels good. We want to have fun, and racing is more fun when you’re battling near the front, so we are planning to compete for a podium in our #79 VRX Ford!”

Practice begins for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at 11:40 am and ends at 12:40 pm on Friday July 13th. Qualifying runs from 4:05 pm – 5:05 pm. The autograph is from 12:00 pm to 1:00pm on Saturday July 14th and the green flag will fly for the Pinty’s Grand Prix at 3:25 pm sharp.

Pete Shepherd’s 2018 racing season would not be possible without the following marketing partners;

VRX Simulators, VRX eSports, National Exhaust Systems Inc, driven4commucations, Lou’s Barbeque Company, Northern Friction, CTI, BioX Performance Nutrition, Schultz Manufacturing, Thrustmaster, Connell’s Construction, Epic Racewear, Gates, USMW, Cipra Design, Fierce Wraps, and Transbec.

To keep up to date with Pete Shepherd’s racing events this upcoming season please visit: www.peteshepherdmotorsports.com

To get involved with Pete Shepherd III this season, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for our marketing opportunities and sponsorship packages.

