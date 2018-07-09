Local Teen to Race at Shenandoah Speedway and Collect Shoes to Help Fight Global Poverty

One Virginia teen is working hard to combine his two passions: racing cars and helping others. Thirteen-year-old Logan Clark will be racing at the Shenandoah Speedway this upcoming Saturday in support of Soles4Souls, a non-profit that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world.

Helping those in need is nothing new for Clark, an emerging racecar driver from Mechanicsville whose philanthropic efforts began when he was in second grade. His teacher at the time was gearing up to embark on a travel trip with Soles4Souls to distribute new shoes to people living in poverty in Haiti. In an effort to help, Logan sold snow cones at the end of his street to raise money for his teacher’s trip. He also incorporated his love of cars into his fundraising efforts by hosting events at local car shows and raffling off NASCAR tickets and donating the proceeds to Soles4Souls.

Then, inspired by his teacher’s experience providing shoes to those in need, Logan started his own non-profit organization in third grade. Through his organization, Care4EmptyHearts, Logan raises money for a variety of causes dear to his heart.

“I have loved cars ever since I was little and am now in my third year of racing a bandolero car,” said Logan, a rising freshman at Atlee High School who hopes to eventually attend college for Motor Sports or Mechanical Engineering. “Racing is not just my passion, but also a great way to spread the word about Care4EmptyHearts and help raise awareness for people who are in need of a little hope.”

On July 14, Logan will be racing at Shenandoah Speedway and supporting Soles4Souls’ mission to wear out poverty while doing so. The racing event will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction with proceeds going to the global non-profit. Care4EmptyHearts will also be collecting shoes on-site. Attendees that donate a pair of new or gently-worn shoes will receive a 50% discount on admission.

All of the donated shoes collected at the Speedway will support Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise programs, that create real economic change in places like Haiti, Honduras and Sierra Leone. Soles4Souls utilizes new and gently-worn shoes and clothes as a resource for entrepreneurs to start a small business and generate income in places where sustainable job opportunities are limited. Since its founding in 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries.

“Almost everyone has a pair of unwanted shoes laying in their closet,” said Clark. “By bringing them to Shenandoah Speedway on July 14, people can enjoy watching the race and also know that their donation is making a difference.”

Logan, who currently splits his time racing between the Shenandoah, Southside and Langley Speedways, will be driving the #15 bandolero sponsored by W.G. Speeks.

