CW Metals Named Presenting Sponsor Of ARCA Event At Elko Speedway

CW Metals has stepped up its support of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event at Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 14.

CW Metals, a local scrap metal recycling business based in Monticello, Minnesota, will serve as one of two presenting sponsor, alongside MatrixCare, of the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 featuring the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

“We've known the people at CW Metals and we're excited to have them involved in the event,” said Bob Sargent, the president of Track Enterprises and the promoter of the the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare. “Especially being a local company and having local ties, we just feel really good about having them involved in the event.”

Previously known as Integrated Recycling Technologies, CW Metals has more than 35 years of combined service and experience in scrap metal recycling. A division of Crow Wing Recycling, CW Metals specializes in the recycling of non ferrous metals such as aluminum, brass and copper.

This isn't CW Metals' first foray in racing. The organization has been a partner of Mullins Racing in the ARCA Racing Series for eight years through its Crow Wing Recycling brand. The CW Metals brand made its debut with Mullins Racing during last year's ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event at Elko Speedway, sponsoring the two-car program spearheaded by Mullins Racing team owner Willie Mullins and veteran driver Robert Bruce.

CW Metals was also on board with Mullins when he drove his No. 3 Ford to a runner-up result in the 2018 season opening Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Feb. 10 at Daytona International Speedway.

Mullins Racing will continue its partnership with CW Metals again this year at Elko Speedway, with Mullins back behind the wheel of the No. 3 Ford for the first time since Daytona. Bruce will also return to the team to drive the No. 2 Ford in his first ARCA Racing Series start of the year.

“As long time supporters and fans of Willie Mullins, CW Metals is excited to take a larger role in promoting the Mullins Racing team and the ARCA Racing Series by sponsoring the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 at Elko Speedway,” said Neil Byce, co-owner of CW Metals. “We were thrilled with the results at Daytona and look forward to watching what the team will do next.”

Friday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CW Metals offices located at As part of the lead up to the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare, Mullins Racing drivers Mullins and Bruce will be part of a special meet-and-greet onat the CW Metals offices located at 9696 Fallon Ave., Monticello, M.N., 55362

The meet-and-greet will include food, car displays and giveaways, including the opportunity to win free tickets to Saturday's Sioux Chief PowerPEX 250 presented by CW Metals and MatrixCare at Elko Speedway.

For additional information about CW Metals, visit www.cwmetals.com

Mullins Racing PR