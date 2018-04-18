Gus Dean; GREE Racing hoping to be super again at Salem Speedway

On the heels of a stout test session last week at the Southern Indiana short track, Dean eyes his second career ARCA win at one of the sport’s toughest tracks.

“I can’t wait to get back to Salem this weekend,” said Dean who sits 11 th in the championship standings after two races.

“Salem. I can’t describe the place. It’s a track that suits my style and I absolutely love it. I wished we raced there five times a year.

“It’s a neat short track with a lot of rich history and one of the staples of the ARCA Racing Series. We need a good run on Sunday to give us some momentum heading to Talladega and the stretch ahead.”

Last Thursday, Dean tested at the 0.555-mile oval where his Win-Tron Racing team led by veteran crew chief Jamie Jones spent the day focusing on race runs, with a few qualifying attempts in-between with hopes of allowing the 23-year-old Dean to find his groove and the opportunity to score his first career ARCA pole.

“A pole would be cool,” noted Dean. “In ARCA, a pole comes with some points and that’s something we need right now. We’re working on the overall package at Win-Tron and honestly, I couldn’t be happier. The relationship I have with Jamie right now is strong.

“We’re communicating, we’re learning and we both listen. We had a lot to be proud of in 2017, but the bar has been raised for 2018 and I like the direction we’re going.

“Even though the results haven’t shown – we’ve had bad fast No. 32 GREE Cooling Products | Baker Distributing Chevrolets. At Daytona, we got caught up in an early crash, bounced back and competed for a top-five before got wiped out again. In Nashville, we had a car capable of winning but had a mechanical glitch. It happens.