ISM Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber Elected to 2018 West Coast Hall of Fame Class

The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame has announced that Bryan R. Sperber has been announced as an inductee in the 2018 class of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

“I’m tremendously humbled to be inducted in the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. This is such an amazing honor and I deeply thank the Hall of Fame Board for the truly incredible recognition,” said Sperber.

Throughout his 21 years as track president—16 at ISM Raceway—Sperber has overseen the growth of ISM Raceway into one of the premier motorsports venues in the country. Now the host of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and one Verizon IndyCar Series race, the track is undergoing a $178 million modernization project to create the ultimate venue for technology and fan experience. Sperber previously served as the president of Watkins Glen International.

Sperber is joined by the five members of the elected Class of 2018: Larry Albedi, Joe Garone, Oren Prosser, Greg Pursley and Dick Woodland.

“This class of inductees is among the greatest in the last decade and a half,” said Ken Clapp, chairman of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. “The board of directors couldn’t be happier with its vote. We’re extremely pleased to be able to honor the pioneers of our sport, figures whose accomplishments are unquestioned but which may not be well-known to media members and fans of the current era. They deserve to be honored for their achievements that brought us to where we are today.”

The Class of 2018 will be inducted June 21, 2018 at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. The event, presented by Gateway Motorsports Park, again accompanies the annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West weekend at nearby Sonoma Raceway.

West Coast HOF PR