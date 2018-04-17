Tough debut for Solaris Motorsport in EuroNASCAR

Tough debut for Solaris Motorsport in Valencia, 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener. The #12 of the Italian squad suffered some technical issues during all the weekend long in Spain, not allowing the Pescara-based team to race as they would have liked. Despite the difficult weekend, the #12 Solaris Motorsport showed good performances, Sini was able to enter repeatedly the Top10 but he couldn't concretize his potential.



"It wasn’t the weekend we expected, definitely, we had to work a lot to solve a power loss of the engine. The guys did their best, all the Solaris Motorsport team worked hard, we found a way to race but we were not at 100%.” commented Francesco Sini, who’s already looking for the next round. "It’s a pity because we were competitive, we have few experience with this kind of cars but we reached often Top 10 with over than 30 cars on the grid. We lost the Superpole just at the end, when the Race Control deleted our best lap, but this means we were fast as the good ones. It wasn't our weekend, we had bad luck also in both races: during the Saturday Race we were stopped by a spark failure, while on Sunday we were hit by someone and pushed out in the gravel. We want to use all this experience gained here in Valencia to be more ready for the next round in Franciacorta. In Italy we would like to make the debut of our Chevrolet Camaro!"



"It wasn't our best weekend and we saw it, we fought with some engine problems that slowed us all the weekend long. It’s very disappointing, because in front of this huge crowd we would have liked put on a good show and bring home a nice result. Having 31 cars on the grid is simply awesome, I don't see similar grids in other championships. The level of top drivers is very high, we are proud to be able to have the chance to fight with them. We understood how and where we have to work, unfortunately the car arrived too late in our workshop and we didn't have the time to prepare it and ourself at the top. Now we have three weeks before racing the Franciacorta round, we should have enough time to fix everything and be ready, this time we want to have fun on track!" said Roberto Sini, Solaris Motorsport Team Owner.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be back on track on May, the 19th and 20th, for the Italian event scheduled on Franciacorta track, that will host the Round 3 & 4 of the 2018 NWES season.

Solaris Motorsports PR