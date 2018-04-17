Time To Reminisce With Howard Hewett, Gump Fiction and Chairmen of the Board at Circle K Speed Street Presented by Coca-Cola

For more than two decades, guests of Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola have enjoyed a variety of free concerts and entertainment in uptown Charlotte.

Held May 24-26 leading up to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the annual festival announced Tuesday its free musical performances on the Mello Yello stage including headliners pop R&B vocalist, Howard Hewett; 90s nostalgic band, Gump Fiction; and beach music royalty, Chairmen of the Board.

Thursday, May 24

Appearing on the Mello Yello stage at 7 p.m. will be one of the most gifted vocalists in the post-Marvin Gaye era of pop R&B, Howard Hewett. As the male vocal lead in Shalamar and later as a solo artist, Hewett’s tenor voice is known for “Second Time Around,” “A Night to Remember,” “For the Lover in You,” “You Can Count On Me,” and “Don’t Get Stopped in Beverly Hills.”

Friday, May 25

Starting at 7 p.m., the Mello Yello stage will serve as a time machine for high-octane 90s music performed by Gump Fiction. Known as the “Ultimate 90s Experience,” the Charlotte-based band will take you back to the days of dial-up internet, slap bracelets and Tamagotchi pets with unforgettable 90s songs from Nirvana to Britney Spears and everything in between.



Saturday, May 26

Wrapping up the three-day entertainment schedule on the Mello Yello stage is one of beach music’s most iconic bands, Chairmen of the Board. Beginning at 7 p.m., Chairmen of the Board will perform some of their unforgettable songs like "Give Me Just a Little More Time," "Pay to the Piper," "Finders Keepers," "Carolina Girls," and "Everything's Tuesday."

All concerts on the Mello Yello stage, located at the corner of Tryon Street and Stonewall Street, are free.

From noon to 8 p.m. each day on Tryon Street, Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola provides family-friendly fun with access to racing’s brightest stars, musical entertainment, a variety of food and beverage vendors, a kids’ zone, and interactive displays from sponsors including Circle K, Coca-Cola, GEICO, North Carolina Education Lottery, PNC Bank, Vacation Village Resorts, HARIBO Gummy Candy, Swisher Sweets and more.

Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola also announced its national headliners with ticket prices starting at $15 until May 1. The lineup includes Judah & the Lion, Chase Rice, Easton Corbin, Dustin Lynch and Brett Young. To purchase tickets, click here.

For a complete list of entertainment and live music on both the Coca-Cola and Mello Yello stages, visit http://600festival.com/speed-street-schedule/.

In addition, fans can enjoy these free events in May including Movies on the Campus in conjunction with Jiggy with the Piggy in Kannapolis on May 4; the Zucchini 600 in Kannapolis May 5; Haulers on Union Parade and Fan Fest presented by Freightliner in Concord May 17; and the Little 600 at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville May 22.

The event has been promoted and produced exclusively by CSM Production since 1996.

For more information on the five 2018 600 Festival Association events, visit www.600festival.com or follow us on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

600 Festival PR