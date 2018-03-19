Maciek Dreszer returns to competing in NASCAR 2018

Maciek Dreszer will once again participate in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. This young and talented driver has signed a contract with the Italian CAAL Racing team. This way Dreszer has joined the team of the last year's winner of the European Series – Alon Day. The first round will be held in mid-April in Spanish Valencia.

Maciek Dreszer's adventure with the European NASCAR Series has started last year with racing in DF1 Racing team. In his debut season, Dreszer, despite problems with the car, has ranked third in Rookies class and seventh in Elite 2. In season 2018, Maciek will return to the series with experience, a better team, and ambitions for more.

We’ve got it! We’ve signed the contract and again I will race in NASCAR race series! I am very happy because at one hand I really like the character of these races, that is spectacular, and often with lots of contact racing, bumper to bumper. On the other hand I feel largely unsatisfied with the previous season, when not everything would go as we’ve planned, particularly when it comes to car preparation – Says Maciek Dreszer, and adds – I know that with an experienced team, that will provide me the best possible support, I can achieve much more. It's no secret that the goal is to win the European Series, and the next step is to race on American tracks. I believe that this collaboration is the much needed giant step towards accomplishing these objectives.

In Season 2018 Dreszer has signed a contract with Italian CAAL Racing group. It is a very experienced team, with history rich with successes on different racing tracks. Last year's winner of the NASCAR European Series Alon Day also raced with this team, and other drivers have also shown even, high performance throughout the whole season.

We are happy to welcome Maciek in our team, the more that he will be the first Pole to race in our colours. We've started talking about possible collaboration last year, but unfortunately we had a full set of drivers engaged for our cars. However, we have been closely observing his skill and development throughout the season, and that is why we are certain that this year together we can fight for top ranks in each race. We will meet on the track in March, so we can best prepare for first competition in Valencia – announced Luca Canneori, Team Manager CAAL Racing.

Maciek Dreszer is a 21-year-old racing driver who despite his young age has already collected a number of impressive victories. Maciek started competing when he was 16, having his debut in KIA Lotos Race. In 2014 he has won the I place in Toyota GT86 Cup on Nürburgring track, becoming the youngest winner in the history of the race. A year later, he has won BMW M235and Racing Cup and also ranked II during 24H Endurance Series, and the III place during championship in Belgium. Likewise, 2016 was also a year of success: I place on ADAC Zurich 24h Rennen - Nürburgring, II place on European championships GT4 European Series, and III place in 12-hour race in the Dutch Zandvoort. Season 2017 was the season of NASCAR series, which he finished as third in Rookies class.

NASCAR is the first world motor-sport organization established in 1947 in the United States, where it enjoys similar popularity as NBA or NHL. The races engage super-fast and powerful cars, at the same time very raw and not equipped, except for power steering, with any electronic driving assistance. Therefore, driving them is very demanding but provides unforgettable experience.

Since 2009, races are held also in Europe as NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. It is the fastest growing race series that serves competing drivers and teams as a pass for racing on American tracks. Each year, races attract over 150 thousand viewers. The European series engages V8 5.7 litre cars with over 400 horsepower, reaching over 250 km/h.

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series 2018 includes six rounds, of which the first will be held in the Spanish Valencia between April 14 and 15. Next, drivers will compete on tracks in Italy, Great Britain, and France. Semi-finals will be held in German Hockenheim, and the contest will be concluded with October final round in Belgian Zolder.

Maciek Dreszer PR