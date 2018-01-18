“Twenty-Four Premiere at ONE DAYTONA” Set for January 24

Serving as a prelude to the 56th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona at Daytona International Speedway, IMSA is pleased to support the Twenty-Four Premiere at ONE DAYTONA on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 6-8 p.m. The race kickoff event will allow fans an opportunity to see the cars and meet the stars in advance of one of the most anticipated races in the Rolex 24’s storied history.

The Twenty-Four Premiere at ONE DAYTONA will offer a variety of activities for fans, including a fan forum with IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande and Christina Nielsen. Additionally, over 10 teams will also have cars on display for photo opportunities, Daytona International Speedway will give away race tickets and a DJ will be onsite spinning today’s hottest hits.

The event is also an opportunity for fans to explore the newly-opened ONE DAYTONA, the premier mixed-use destination, located directly across from the Speedway, ONE DAYTONA is set to become the area’s epicenter for entertainment. With inviting spaces, new-to-market retail and restaurants, two hotels, a movie theatre and two residential communities, it is the ideal gathering space for locals, visitors and race fans.

“An event of the magnitude like this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona is deserving of a true kickoff event, and the breathtaking new ONE DAYTONA facility serves as the ideal backdrop to do just that,” said IMSA Vice President, Marketing David Pettit. “What better way to showcase the cars and stars of IMSA than putting them, quite literally, in the heart of Daytona Beach.”

The number of stars and manufacturers participating in the 2018 Rolex 24 has garnered attention from around the world. With Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, the debut of Acura Team Penske with Indy 500 champions Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya, the debut of Mazda Team Joest and much more, this year’s race is set to be unlike any other. Returning teams also include defending class champions Wayne Taylor Racing with Konica Minolta, Corvette Racing and Scuderia Corsa Ferrari.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona broadcast begins live on FOX on Saturday, January 27th at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at www.imsa.com/tickets.