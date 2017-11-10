MSHFA: 2018 Induction Activities Move to March 12-13

The landmark 30th annual Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Induction Ceremony Presented by Bridgestone will be held on Tuesday, March 13 at The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The ceremony will be preceded on March 12 by the annual “Heroes of Horsepower” Reception and Dinner at the MSHFA Museum, located in the Daytona International Speedway Ticket and Tours facility. Both MSHFA events were previously held in July.

“These new dates align our activities with the excitement of Bike Week (March 10-17) in Daytona Beach and a number of other major motorsports events happening in Florida during that time,” said MSHFA President Ron Watson.

“March is magical in Florida. During a 10-day period, in addition to Bike Week – which includes the DAYTONA Supercross, DAYTONA TT and the historic DAYTONA 200 races at the speedway – you have Indy Cars in St. Petersburg, the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, the 12 Hours of Sebring plus the Amelia Island Concours D’Elegance. With our hall of fame structured to honor all forms of American motorsports, we feel like these new dates are a perfect fit. We hope to have individuals involved in all of those events attend our 30th annual induction activities.”

Tickets for all of the 30th annual MSHFA induction activities can be purchased by calling 386.681.6843 or through the MSHFA website at www.mshf.com.

MSHFA PR