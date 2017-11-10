Raphael Lessard back on track Sunday at the Governor's Cup 200 in Florida

The young St-Joseph-de-Beauce driver will be back on track this Sunday after a month break since his last race. The 52nd edition of the Governor's Cup 200 will be the challenge at hand for Lessard, the driver of the #99 Toyota Camry, on Sunday afternoon, November 12 at the New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.

This weekend's race will be Lessard's 22nd of 23 races planned for the 2017 season. The Toyota Racing Development (TRD) driver's final race will be on Dec 3rd in Pensacola, Florida, when he attends the famous Snow Ball Derby at the Five Flags Speedway.

This weekend's race will draw some of the best drivers in Super Late Model, among them Ty Majeski, winner of the last two editions of the Governor's Cup and Jeff Choquette also a double winner of this race over the years. There will be 26 drivers participating in this weekend's 200-lap race. The pay-off to the winner will be nothing less than $15,000 US.

RLR PR