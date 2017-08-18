Austin Wayne Self set for ARCA Racing Series return at Road America

Officials from AM Racing and their development partner Win-Tron Racing jointly announced today that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) regular Austin Wayne Self will return to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards for next Sunday’s Road America 100 at the famed Road America (Wisc.) road course.



“I’m excited to return to ARCA next weekend,” said Self. “I love road course racing and I’m excited to have the opportunity to drive the No. 33 Don’t mess with Texas Toyota Camry in my ARCA return.”



AM Racing is utilizing the ARCA road race to prepare Self for his return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park where he’ll compete in the Canada 250 on Sept. 3.



“Road course racing can be a challenge, but it’s a challenge I embrace,” offered the 2014 ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year. “When it comes to throttle, elevation, shifting and technique, you experience it all on a road course. Without a doubt competing at Road America will help me get in a rhythm heading to Canada.”



Self, 21, will make his first ARCA start since the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in Feb. 2016. In 46 career ARCA starts, Self has one win (Winchester 2015), 13 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. He also finished a career best second in the championship standings in 2015.



On road courses in ARCA, the Austin, Texas native has three starts with two top-10 finishes, including a career-high seventh at the New Jersey Motorsports Park road course also in 2015.



Self has never been to Road America’s 4.048-mile course, but is eager to experience it with a strong finish.



“My teammate Justin Fontaine has done a good job in the No. 33 this year, including a top-10 finish in ARCA’s most recent race, so I want to go to Road America and keep the good beat going. I know all of the guys on the ARCA team, so as fun as it’s going to be, we still have a job to do with all of our partners.”



“If we can escape Road America with a top-10 finish, it for sure will be a successful weekend.”



In addition to AM Technical Solutions, Self will have additional marketing partnership support from Accu-Tech, B&D Industries Inc., Snap Track, Don’t mess with Texas, Superior Essex and Legrand for his 47th career ARCA start.



Earlier this week, Self participated in the Wednesday-night edition of the UNOH 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race for Martins Motorsports in collaboration with Faith Motorsports. After qualifying 27th, Self raced his way into the top-20 and looked assured his seventh top-20 effort of 2017, but contact with five laps remaining from another truck ruined the team’s night resulting in a 24th place finish.



“I’m bummed about Bristol, so knowing I’m going to Road America is a great boost,” offered Self. “We made a lot of progress during the race and I thought we found ourselves in a good spot to have another positive finish and Bristol happened. It sucks. I hate it for the guys, but we’ll pick up the pieces and move on.”



AM Racing PR