Zane Smith and Natalie Decker Bring Distracted Driving Awareness Tour to Pennsylvania School District

As part of Venturini Motorsports’, Musselman’s Apple Sauce and People Against Distracted Driving’s (PADD) ongoing efforts to raise awareness to the dangers of distracted driving, team race car drivers Zane Smith and Natalie Decker visited Southern Pennsylvania to share the group’s message prior to competing in last weekend’s ARCA Racing Series event at Pocono Raceway.



Based on a strategic partnership between the three organizations, Smith and Decker joined PADD’s founder, Mike Kellenyi and executives from Musselman’s Apple Sauce as the group met with the Upper Adams School District area Superintendent, Wesley Doll, PHD and Biglerville, PA High School principal, Beth Graham to discuss the importance of increasing distracted driving education throughout the state’s School Districts.



“Musselman’s is proud to continue our efforts and showcase our distracted driving awareness program with Venturini Motorsports and People Against Distracted Driving,” said Kevin Blacker, Knouse Food’s Director of Marketing.



“This is a cause our company wholeheartedly believes in and fits with our longstanding sense of community obligation. Having the Venturini Motorsports team visit our manufacturing facilities with PADD’s founder, Mike Kellenyi, was extra special – bringing the awareness directly to our local communities.”



Community Involvement – Musselman’s Unveils Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign



As part of their longstanding sense of community obligation, Musselman’s has partnered with New Jersey based charity People Against Distracted Driving (PADD®) to create Musselman’s ‘Stay Alive Don’t Text and Drive’ public awareness campaign.



Musselman’s, with assistance from Venturini Motorsports’ drivers Tom Hessert, Zane Smith , Noah Gragson, Tanner Thorson, Christopher Bell, Christian Eckes, Raphael Lessard, and Natalie Decker, will combine to help raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.



Throughout the 2017 ARCA season, the Musselman’s Family of Drivers will visit race tracks, local schools, municipalities and civic organizations donating community ‘Anti-Texting & Driving” U.S. Department of Transportation approved highway/road signage as part of the company’s ‘Race to Save Lives’ community outreach initiative.



Since 2012, PADD®’s primary objective is to raise public awareness, offer 24/7 support to victims of inattentive driving and to influence legislation regarding distracted driving. For more information on PADD, visit www.PADD.org.

VMS PR