MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: Iowa Speedway

Harrison Burton and Vinnie Miller will pilot MDM Motorsports entries this weekend at the 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series combination race. Once a season, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) come together for the biggest series event of the season. MDM Motorsports has dominated the NKNPSE with six victories in eight races. 16-year-old Burton has tallied four of those wins.

Iowa Speedway, located in Newton, Iowa, is one of NASCAR's newest tracks. It was designed by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. The track hosts many different forms of motorsports including the Verizon IndyCar Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Saturday's Casey's General Store 150 will be the ninth race of a 14-race schedule for the NKNPSE. Burton currently holds a 14-point lead over second-place.

Harrison Burton, driver of the DEX Imaging No. 12... Burton enters the Casey's General Store 150 looking for his fifth NKNPSE win of the the season. He holds the NKNPSE points lead by 14 markers as the series heads into the homestretch of the season. Burton made his ARCA Racing Series debut at Iowa Speedway last July and finished third. He also finished third in last year's NKNPS event at the speedway.

Burton on Iowa: "Iowa is one of those race tracks that I think everyone loves. It is wide and provides multiple grooves to race. As a driver, that is a lot of fun. I think we have a car that can run up front this weekend. We've had a really good season thus far, and we just need to keep up the good work because there is still a lot of season left. I'm excited to get on track Friday."

Vinnie Miller, driver of the Master Mfg. Inc., No. 41... Miller made his Iowa Speedway debut on July 8. He finished sixth in the ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards Friends with Benefits 150 after qualifying second in the Master Mfg. Inc., No. 41 Toyota. The 19-year-old driver has had a very solid rookie year, tallying seven top-10 finishes in ten starts between the ARS and NKNPSE.

Miller on Iowa: "I had a lot of fun in the ARCA race at Iowa. Since running that race, I've really been looking forward to hopping back in my NASCAR K&N No. 41 Master Mfg. Inc., Toyota and doing it again. It will be great to get back on track after a week off and get back to work with Jamie (Jones, crew chief) and the rest of my team. They have been working really hard and we're going to finish out the season strong."

The NKNPS Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway will air on NBCSN Aug. 3 at 7 p.m., ET.

MDM Motorsports PR