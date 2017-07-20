Christian Eckes Focused on the Future, Extends Partnership with Venturini Motorsports through 2018 ARCA Season

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) and sixteen year-old driver Christian Eckes are proud to announce they have come to terms to extend their partnership through the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season.



Eckes, a native of Middletown, NY and a cornerstone figure of Venturini Motorsports’ potent Toyota Development Driver multi-driver lineup since joining the team at the age of 15, will continue his career development over the course of 15-races during the 2018 season. Specific race details will be announced once the official ARCA schedule is released later in the year.



“I’m excited to share this news today. I’ve found a good home here in the ARCA Series with a great team,” says Christian Eckes. “The level of competition in series the last couple of years has been awesome. It’s a good fit for me at this stage in my career – I really feel I’m at the right place at the right time.”



“It’s especially nice knowing next year’s plan so early – it allows me to concentrate my efforts 100% on racing. The support I’ve received from my sponsors, Venturini Motorsports and everyone at Toyota Racing is just incredible – I’m so thankful. I’m really proud to be a part of all this,” added Eckes.



Quietly emerging as one the top driver prospects in the country, Eckes is also recognized within the Toyota Racing Development family under the TD2 program, featuring the talented teen as part of their official Toyota Development Driver lineup.



“Saying I’m proud and excited to welcome Christian back into the fold for next season is an absolute understatement,” says Billy Venturini, Co-owner and competition director at Venturini Motorsports.



“He walked into the shop last year with a fresh face and immediately went to work – in a short amount of time he’s done his part on and off the track to stand out among a crowded group of young drivers in the ARCA garage. He is a genuine kid and everyone on the team loves working with him. I see a ton of potential – Christian is one of those special drivers that comes along with a high ceiling and will continue to get better and ultimately move onto the next level.”



Despite only competing in a limited ARCA schedule over the last two seasons, Eckes, with 10 career starts under the Venturini Motorsports banner, has joined the conversation as one of the series’ top young rookies, evolving into a legitimate contender each and every week.



So far this season, in the midst of an abbreviated nine race season schedule driving the No.15 New York Bus Sales Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, the high school honors student has strung together six-consecutive top-10 finishes in as many races. Highlighted with a runner-up finish at Elko Speedway, Eckes has notched three top-5’s and led an impressive 272-laps during his first six season starts.



Eckes with three-races remaining on his 2017 ARCA Series schedule will make his next appearance tomorrow night at Lucas Oil Raceway. After Indianapolis he will rejoin the team at Winchester Speedway on August 6 and complete his year at Salem Speedway on September 9.



Follow Christian Eckes on social media by visiting @ChristianEckes on Twitter and Instagram, @ChristianEckesRacing on Facebook or visit his official website at www.ChristianEckesRacing.com.

VMS PR