Rabello Claims Back To Back Wins, Fellow Brazilian Abreu Climbs On The Podium

Felipe Rabello (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) led just two laps in the ELITE 2 Round 5 at Raceway Venray, but they were the most important ones: the last two of the Green-White-Checkered finish that gave him his first ever NASCAR win as a rookie in his oval racing debut.



It was a Brazilian samba party in the ELITE 2 Round 6 at Raceway Venray. Rookie Felipe Rabello (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) claimed back to back wins in his oval racing debut by beating his fellow countryman Marconi De Abreu (#47 RDV Competition Toyota Camry) to the checkered flag in the last ELITE 2 race of the Raceway Venray weekend for the first ever Brazilian 1-2 finish in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series history.



After his victory lane celebration enjoying the moment with his fellow Brazilian competitor, Rabello said, “Wow! First time on an oval this weekend and I can’t believe it! I have back-to-back wins! I really can’t believe it! It’s like a dream come true and I couldn’t be happier! The car was perfect. The CAAL Racing Team is a great organization and did such an incredible job setting up the car. This weekend’s results are very important and just what I needed to move up in the standings for a shot at the Championship. I need to thank my sponsors, the race fans, all the guys on the race team and everybody who made this possible. NASCAR is awesome and I think all my family, friends and race fans back home in Brazil are going be really happy to see me winning both races here this weekend. Not to mention, capping off the weekend with a one-two Brazilian finish here today. I really love this NASCAR Whelen Euro Series!”



On his second place finish behind fellow Brazilian, Abreu said, “It’s really unbelievable to be here, I feel really blessed by God. We are really working hard to perform at our very best and today was my first podium finish with second place. When I was younger, I watched NASCAR and said to myself, I want to be there one day. I worked really hard, stayed focused and here I am! Today, my fellow Brazilian and I are making history together! I am so thankful for my family, friends and all my fans for the incredible support they give me. I also want to thank Team FJ and everybody in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series organization. It’s such a fantastic racing series and I get to drive with some of the best drivers from all over the world. Thank you everybody!”



Starting from the pole, Rabello lost the lead to Guillaume Dumarey (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) when the green flag dropped, but reclaimed it on lap 28, when the Belgian’s car spun diving into turn one, triggering the only caution of the race and having to retire. On the following restart Rabello took off swiftly while Abreu took advantage of the battle between Ulysse Delsaux (#3 RDV Compétition Toyota Camry) and Thomas Ferrando (#37 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang) to jump up to second and score his first overall NASCAR podium finish.



The two Frenchmen got together on the backstretch on lap 36: Delsaux received a drive through penalty for causing the contact and Ferrando lost a couple of places but climbed back to third under the checkered flag.



Paul Guiod (#73 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang) was a solid fourth for his first career top-5, as did Gil Linster, who ended up fifth. Jerry De Weerdt (#78 Brass Racing Ford Mustang) led the Legend Trophy in sixth.. Rounding out the top-10 was Sam Taheri (#77 Dog Racing Chevrolet SS), Maciej Dreszer (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS) – who received a drive through penalty that took him out of contention – Justin Kunz (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) and Kenko Miura (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry).



Carmen Boix Gil (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) tied the wins count in the Lady Cup for the Dutch weekend by finishing ahead of Italian racer Arianna Casoli (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) who finished in m14th place.



Thomas Ferrando will lead the points standings entering the next event at the famed Hockenheimring in Germany with a 20-point advantage on Rabello, who moved up to second. The American Fan Fest will take place on July 29-30.

