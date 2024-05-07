Sprecher Back on Board for ARCA Menards Series Race at Milwaukee

For the third consecutive year, Milwaukee-based Sprecher craft soda will be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race at The Milwaukee Mile. The Sprecher 150 will run on the same day as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 175-mile race, giving race fans a total of 325 miles of door-to-door racing action with the purchase of one ticket.

The ARCA Menards Series’ history at The Mile dates back to 1958 when NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen won a combined race with the United States Auto Club stock car tour. The next six races at The Mile were combination races with USAC; Tony Bettenhausen won in July 1959, Rodger Ward won in August 1959, Lorenzen won again in September 1959, and Bettenhausen won for the second time in July 1960. After a 22-year hiatus, Dean Roper scored the victory in August 1982, and “The Dyer Flyer” Dave Weltmeyer earned the first of his 13 career ARCA Menards Series wins in August 1983.

After another 22-year hiatus, Frank Kimmel scored his 58th career ARCA Menards Series win in 2005. Phil Bozell won in 2006, with Kimmel earning his 71st career series victory in 2007. After a 14-year hiatus the series once again returned in combination with the ARCA Menards Series East; Ty Gibbs led every lap in 2021, the first of three consecutive wins at The Mile for Joe Gibbs Racing. Sammy Smith won in 2022, and 16-year-old William Sawalich won in 2023.

“We are pleased to have our friends at Sprecher back on board in their hometown as we extend our long and storied history at The Milwaukee Mile,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Milwaukee is one of the most challenging racetracks on the schedule, and the fans in attendance will get to see two great races on the same day with the ARCA Menards Series leading into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

“Milwaukee is our hometown, so we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the ARCA Menards Series and The Milwaukee Mile,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher. “We hope to see all of our friends and neighbors out at the racetrack in August!”

Ticket information for the Sprecher 150 can be found at TrackEnterprises.com; for complete event information, including live timing & scoring of all on track activities, the complete weekend schedule, and broadcast updates, please visit ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, please follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

ARCA PR