Christian Rose to Make NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Debut for AM Racing at Richmond Raceway

Rose will drive the team’s flagship No. 22 Ford F-150 for the first race of a limited Truck Series schedule this season with his ARCA crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London calling the shots for his NASCAR National Series debut. “This is an unbelievable moment,” said Rose. “Everyone at AM Racing has been incredible not only from the ARCA Menards Series side – but assisting in helping this transition to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. It really is a dream come true.” Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and is chasing the ARCA Menards Series championship aboard AM Racing’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang. Following Charlotte, where Rose contended for the ARCA win, he secured his second top-10 finish of the season and stands a competitive fifth in the championship standings after just five races. Secure Testing Services LLC. served as the primary marketing partner for Rose’s second ARCA Menards Series start at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last month will carry the title partnership role for the 16th Truck Series race of the season which also is the headliner as the final event during the regular season. Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia. In 2022, STS provided on-site drug and alcohol testing in 42 states and two international countries, through its broad partnerships with most major TPA’s (Third Party Administrators). “We are incredibly proud to be a part of Christian’s next chapter in his racing career,” offered Steve Pierson, president of Secure Testing Services LLC. “We have found our partnership with Christian and AM Racing to be extremely beneficial on the ARCA Menards Series platform but look forward to the opportunity to increase our brand awareness on the NASCAR spectrum in our backyard at Richmond and beyond. “Our nationwide on-site drug testing solution is a cost savings and time saver for organizations, and we look forward to continuing to share the value of our solutions we can provide on this broader scale with a larger audience. We also look forward to our strategic partnership with Labworks USA and look forward to having them share in this experience with us.” Secure Testing Services LLC. has utilized the Motorsports arena to build relationships and create business-to-business opportunities. That focus will take center stage between Secure Testing Services LLC. and new associate marketing partner Labworks USA. As a consortium third-party administrator, Labworks USA provides truck drivers and carriers across America with compliance services for a wide range of DOT | FMCSA requirements. Labworks USA assures you are up to date on drug and alcohol compliance so you can focus solely on keeping your trucks rolling and your drivers safe. “All of us at Labworks USA could not be more excited about our partnership with AM Racing and Christian Rose,” said Labworks USA CEO Walter Ford. “The first time I met Christian, he greeted me with a firm handshake and a look in the eye. Call me old school but this spoke volumes to his integrity and confidence both of which will continue to see him rocket up the ladder in NASCAR. “He will have plenty of support from me and all of the Labworks USA team members as he makes his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut in Richmond!” AM Racing president Wade Moore is also equally excited about the progression of AM Racing’s newest development driver and looks forward to a successful weekend. “We are excited for the next step in his racing career,” offered Moore. “Christian has worked hard not only to become a respected contender in the ARCA Menards Series garage but works even harder behind the scenes to make sure his career will progress under the AM Racing banner for years to come. “With his ability and hard work, AM Racing believes Christian will go to Richmond with Secure Testing Services LLC. and Labworks USA and succeed in our expectations and prepare himself for other Truck Series races in 2023 and beyond.”