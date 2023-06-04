GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Post-Race Quote: Grant, you get the win and you get an extra $50,000; that’s gotta be awesome!

“I forgot about that Regan! It’s just so hard to win these races, and if it’s about money, we would have quit a long time ago. But thank you to CRAFTSMAN for that, thank you so much to Champion Power Equipment, Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, Jeff Hensley, those guys behind that pit wall right there. Big Jim has been with me forever. Thank you to everybody for keepin’ on believing in us. It’s been a rocky year, but these last five races I feel like we’ve come to our own. We’ve had speed; I was a little disappointed yesterday - I felt like I nailed my lap and we were 10th. I looked at the lap tracker and I felt like we were 10th and that we weren’t a contending truck. But Jeff Hensley made the right calls.

I mean overall, it was just a great day and the stars aligned. I don’t know if we were just on the limit right there on the end, but I think Ty just did what I did last year to Zane. I think Tic Tac (Chris Lawson, Crew Chief No. 38) made the winning call there, and I just got loose underneath of them. It’s just so hard to make those moves here but I’m just so proud of these guys. I’m proud of Champion Power Equipment. It’s just as good a time as any to announce that we are expecting another baby, so Michelle, I’ll be home tonight to see her. Life is good!”