Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Timothy Sliva and Daniel Killius - Window Net Penalty

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a safety penalty issued on May 18, 2023 to crew chiefs Timothy Sliva and Daniel Killius and owners Timothy Viens and William Shea in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.2.3.3.1.B.C Driver’s Window Net. The penalties issued were the loss of 25 championship owner points and a $5,000 fine to the crew chief.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellant violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

In reaching the above decision, the panel provided the following explanation: “Whether the race team knew or did not know the window nets were illegal, according to the NASCAR rule book, each race team is responsible for ensuring that their equipment is both legal and safe.”

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Dale Pinilis

Ms. Shawna Robinson

Mr. Kevin Whitaker

NASCAR PR