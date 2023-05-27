GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Post-Race Quote: “[That was] a solid finish for sure for our Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet. We were pretty good in practice; the first stage we fired off good but then about 10 laps in I just lost all my drivability. We still had pace, but I couldn’t move around. I’d get bottled up by someone slower in front of me and then I would get passed by about three or four of them. We lost our track position a little bit, did some other stuff, struggled a little bit on pit road, but man those guys rallied and we had a good pit stop the last time. Tyler Monn and I were able to choose a good lane choice for once and the last restart worked out for us. I feel like we were a top-three truck there at the end. There were parts of the race where we were a 25th place truck and there were parts of the race where we were pretty solid. I’m pretty happy with everybody’s fight and with Jeff’s calls on the pit box, so anyways, we’ll go home with a P5 and smile.”