Saturday, May 27

Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, May 26 68
Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Kris Wright

 

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 21st

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 25th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Settling In: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

 

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

 

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

 

Glad You Are Here: For the eighth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States.

 

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864.

 

Under the Lights: Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to illuminate the track as they gear up for an exhilarating NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race under the night sky this Friday. The event not only kickstarts an action-packed weekend but also pays tribute to the courageous men and women who have served or are currently serving in the military.

 

Kris Wright embarks on his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the renowned 1.5-mile paved oval track known for its 24 degrees of banking in the turns, situated just outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

 

Wright previously debuted at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Young's Motorsports on May 28, 2021.

 

He has also made two appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on similar tracks.

 

Speedway Stats: Kris Wright is gearing up for his 24th start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on speedways, which are tracks ranging from 1 to 2 miles in length.

 

Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief in his 114th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 113 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Friday night will be his sixth tango with Charlotte Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th place with Tyler Dipple on May 17, 2019.

 

The 19 previous starts at America's Home for Racing with 200 miles of wheel-to-wheel excitement as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend’s triple-header have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finish of 24.7.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 436 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Back to the Charlotte Motor Speedway! This weekend is one of my favorites. I am excited to go racing at another 1.5-mile track – and excited to represent F.N.B. Corporation in one of their biggest markets.

 

“The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team is bringing a new Chevrolet Silverado RST to hit the track. Be sure to tune-in.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Derm Dude™

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 11th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 151: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Boyd will make his 150th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 97th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.  

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Derm Dude™ as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.

 

Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.

 

Derm Dude’s newest Happy Sack Nut Love Cooling Cream scent is called Sweet Whiskey, which will be available at the Derm Dude booth, along with customer favorites like Morning Woodsy, MVP and Coconut Rush.

 

The men’s grooming brand will be honoring those who have sacrificed this Memorial Day by converting their regular Derm Dude logo into a stars and stripes theme on the hood of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will mark Boyd’s sixth start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In his five previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 20th after starting 27th in the 2017 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for MAKE Motorsports.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 56 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.7.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 97 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.0.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

 

Saturday will be his first tango with Charlotte Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th place with Tyler Dipple on May 17, 2019.

 

The 19 previous starts at America's Home for Racing with 200 miles of wheel-to-wheel excitement as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend’s triple-header have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finish of 24.7.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 436 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Excited to have Derm Dude™ back on board our No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST at America’s Home for Racing on Friday night.

“Charlotte is a very technical intermediate race track, but I’m hoping that we can find a good balance during practice and qualifying that will allow us to contend for a solid finish for everyone at Young’s Motorsports.” 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Matt Mills

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 41st

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back!: Veteran racer Matt Mills returns to Young’s Motorsports for his third race of a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

 

Last March, Mills made the first of a four-race run with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. He earned a season-best 15th place with Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas after qualifying 27th.

 

Sponsor Intel: Mills will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with support from J.F. Electric.

 

J.F. Electric is a leading electrical construction company specializing in the Commercial, Industrial, Telcom and Utility segments. J.F. Electric has been in business over 50 years with the goal of delivering quality and value to every project.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series History: From 2016 to 2023, Mills has 17 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high 15th place finish in 2022 driving the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He Will Be Back For More: Following Charlotte, The New Philadelphia, Ohio native will return to the driving duties for his final planned Truck Series race of the season with Young’s Motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, June 3.

 

Matt Mills Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will mark Mill’s third Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

 

In his previous two efforts, he has earned a track-best of 24th after starting 24th in the 2017 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for Faith Motorsports.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th place with Tyler Dipple on May 17, 2019.

 

The 19 previous starts at America's Home for Racing with 200 miles of wheel-to-wheel excitement as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend’s triple-header have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finish of 24.7.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 436 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Mills as crew chief of the No. 20 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will be crew chief in his 106th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 105 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Friday night will be his fifth tango with Charlotte Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Matt Mills, please like him on Facebook (Official Matt Mills Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@mattmillsracing) and Twitter (@mattmillsracing).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Matt Mills Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m always excited for when Charlotte week comes around, meeting all the fans coming in the shop during the week and feeling the intensity pick up as we get closer to the weekend.

 

“The No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST truck has shown some great speed the past couple of weekends and Tyler (Young) and the Young’s Motorsports team have prepared another great truck for me this weekend to go have some fun.”

Race Information:

 

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 11th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 26 from 1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Qualifying kicks off immediately following practice at 2:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern). 

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Garcia Graduating to a Weekly Contender CTS: What to watch for in tonight’s NC Lottery 200 at Charlotte »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.