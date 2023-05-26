Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: 21st 2023 Owner Points Position: 25th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Settling In: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series. Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona. Glad You Are Here: For the eighth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Under the Lights: Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to illuminate the track as they gear up for an exhilarating NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race under the night sky this Friday. The event not only kickstarts an action-packed weekend but also pays tribute to the courageous men and women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Kris Wright embarks on his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the renowned 1.5-mile paved oval track known for its 24 degrees of banking in the turns, situated just outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Wright previously debuted at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Young's Motorsports on May 28, 2021. He has also made two appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on similar tracks. Speedway Stats: Kris Wright is gearing up for his 24th start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on speedways, which are tracks ranging from 1 to 2 miles in length. Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways. Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. He will crew chief in his 114th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 113 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume. Friday night will be his sixth tango with Charlotte Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 13th place with Tyler Dipple on May 17, 2019. The 19 previous starts at America's Home for Racing with 200 miles of wheel-to-wheel excitement as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend’s triple-header have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finish of 24.7. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 436 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes: On Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Back to the Charlotte Motor Speedway! This weekend is one of my favorites. I am excited to go racing at another 1.5-mile track – and excited to represent F.N.B. Corporation in one of their biggest markets. “The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team is bringing a new Chevrolet Silverado RST to hit the track. Be sure to tune-in.”